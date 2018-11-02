Kashima Antlers v Persepolis: Who will draw first blood in ACL final?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews the first leg of the AFC Champions League final between Kashima Antlers and Persepolis.

So after eight months of thrilling action, there are just two teams remaining in the AFC Champions League.

From the East are Kashima Antlers, who aiming to become the second Japanese winners in as many years, following the success of Urawa Red Diamonds in 2017.

In the West, it is Persepolis who will be looking to end their country’s drought by becomeing the first Iranian champions since 1992-93, when PAS Tehran defeated Al Shabab in the final.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks ahead to Saturday afternoon’s encounter at the Kashima Soccer Stadium.

THE STORY SO FAR

In what proved to be an evenly-contested Group H which curiously produced no home wins across the four contenders, the Antlers sealed their place in the knockout round by finishing second behind Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

The eight-time J1 League champions then claimed the scalp of Shanghai SIPG – who many expected to go all the way – in the Round of 16, and emphatically recorded a 5-0 aggregate triumph over another Chinese Super League side in Tianjin Quanjian in the quarter-finals.

The semis saw a reunion with Suwon and Kashima were arguably given their toughest tests.

First, they fell 2-0 behind at home after six minutes but came back to win 3-2 courtesy of Atsuto Uchida’s dramatic 93rd-minute winner.

90+3′ GOAL! 3-2 @atlrs_english He scored an own goal early on but Uchida redeems himself after scoring the winner to hand Kashima a first leg advantage!#KSMvSSB #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/zsclr8SySA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 3, 2018

And, in the second leg, they threw away a first-half and were firmly on their way out as they trailed 3-1, only to produce another fightback and force a 3-3 draw to advance 6-5 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Persepolis did well to finish top of Group C ahead of Al Sadd and set up a last-16 meeting with Al Jazira, where they lost the first leg 3-2 before claiming the return encounter 2-1 – with captain Seyed Jalal Hosseini netting a crucial 89th-minute winner – to progress on away goals.

Coming up against a record-equalling Al Duhail in the quarters, Persepolis again overcame a first-leg deficit to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Then came another stern test in the form of Al Sadd, where the Iranian giants once more rose to the occasion, winning 1-0 in Doha and drawing 1-1 at home to reach the final for the first time in their history.

KEY BATTLES

Gen Shoji v Ali Alipour – Kashima’s prospects of winning a maiden ACL title have been boosted recently by the return of star centre-back Gen Shoji, who was initially out of action through injury following some impressive displays for Japan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

View this post on Instagram やったぜ、逸稀！ #鹿島アントラーズ #kashimaantlers #jリーグ #jleague #カシマスタジアム #小田逸稀 A post shared by 鹿島アントラーズ公式 (@kashima.antlers) on Oct 31, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

In a bid to get him back to full fitness, Shoji was just one of two regular starters – along with goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae – to feature in Wednesday’s 1-0 league win over Cerezo Osaka.

As one of the brightest defensive prospects in Asia, it will be up to the 25-year-old to curtail the influence of Persepolis’ danger man Ali Alipour.

71′ GOAL! 3-0 @PersepolisFC When it rains, it pours and it’s pouring goals for Persepolis FC as Alipour left-foots an assist from Ansari, into the bottom right corner!#ACL2018 #PERvNSF pic.twitter.com/snf8SqJxZV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 13, 2018

Alipour is not only his side’s leading scorer in the competition with five goals, but has so much more to his game than just putting the ball into the back of the net and looms as the visitors’ biggest threat.

Yuma Suzuki v Seyed Jalal Hosseini – Should Persepolis go on to win the ACL, no one would be more deserving of such an accolade than Seyed Jalal Hosseini.

The inspirational skipper leads by example in every match but has also made it a habit of popping up with crucial goals when his side most need it.

🇮🇷 The votes are in! @fcperspolisir captain Jalal Hosseini’s strike is your #ACL2018 Allianz Goal of the Week! View the results at https://t.co/ztRqukr8wZ pic.twitter.com/sGPZXWKsWL — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) September 22, 2018

However, Jalal Hosseini will have his hands full with his primary role on Saturday, which will be to halt Kashima’s industrious focal point in attack, Yuma Suzuki.

Still only 22, the future looks exceedingly bright for Suzuki and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a move to Europe.

43′ GOAL! 1-0 @atlrs_english Yuma Suzuki thumps the ball in from the corner to give the home side a deserved lead. Has the ball crossed the line before he put it in thought? 🤔#KSMvSHS #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/UdFCv0dzFu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

Serginho v Bashar Resan – While not exactly a direct head-to-head battle, both Serginho and Bashar Resan loom as the wild cards of their respective teams, and whoever exerts more influence will go a long way in deciding the victors.

Despite only joining midway through the year, Brazilian attacker Serginho is already the Antlers’ top scorer in the competition with four goals in as many games, and is equally dangerous playing in the hole or partnering Suzuki in an traditional two-striker system.

82′ WHAT A GOAL! 3-3 @atlrs_english (6-5 on aggregate) Serginho controls the ball superbly in the box and produces a finish to match! Kashima are level in the game and lead on aggregate. Suwon need TWO goals to win this. There won’t be extra time!#SSBvKSM #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/AQLxAi22W5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 24, 2018

On the other hand, Resan may not have grabbed as many headlines but plays a crucial role in linking the play in the final third, and should be the instigator of many of Persepolis’ forays forward.

THE EXPERTS’ PREDICTION

Rhysh Roshan Rai (FOX Sports football analyst): “Tactically, I think Persepolis will look to sit back and be compact, and look for opportunities on the counter, especially with two very dangerous players up front in Ali Alipour and Godwin Mensha.

“It’ll then be interesting to see how Kashima look to break them down because – as we’ve seen all campaign long – they are an attacking side at home and I expect them to boss the possession.

“I think I’m going to go for a draw in the first leg… 1-1.”

Gabriel Tan (FOX Sports Asia football editor): “This is a game we’ve all been looking forward to, with the added spice of two teams aiming to win their maiden ACL crown.

“I think Kashima and Persepolis have both played some excellent football in the tournament this year, showing excellent adventure by regularly playing with two proper strikers, which is not something you see very often these days.

“I don’t expect the Iranians – as the away side – to go all out and attack but they will definitely try to create some chances and make the most of them.

“I’m predicting a 2-1 win for Kashima which would set the stage for another epic in Tehran in a week’s time, with Persepolis taking home a potentially pivotal away goal.”