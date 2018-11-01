AFC Champions League 2018: 5 things to know about finalists Kashima Antlers

Made of (Nippon) Steel & (Sumitomo) Metal, Kashima Antlers is a name which many football fans might be familiar with. The Antlers are one of the most successful sides in Asia and will be looking to add to their trophy cabinet when they face Persepolis FC in the AFC Champions League Final.

Who are the Antlers, however, and what separates them from the rest of the Japanese teams? We take a look.

#1 Domestic and International success

Perhaps the biggest reason for the Antlers’ notoriety is the fact that they are the most successful side in the history of the J-League.

The J-League team has won the competition a total of 8 times, the highest in the batch. They have also finished runners-up on 3 occasions. Apart from that, Kashima Antlers have also won the J-League Cup 6 times, and the Emperors Cup 5 times. The side from Japan also became the first from Asia to reach the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup, where they were beaten by Real Madrid after extra time.

The one trophy which they haven’t one is the AFC Champions League. Yet.

#2 Notable ex-players

A big part of any club’s history is its ex-players. Going by that, it seems Kashima does have a rich history indeed!

The Antlers’ have seen several Brazilian and South Korean players don the famous jersey over the years. But few of them could match the legendary status of Zico. The Brazilian great came out of his temporary retirement to play for Kashima from 1991-94 and went on to finish his career at the Japanese club.

Some other famous players who have lined-up for Kashima are Leonardo Araujo and Jorginho, both of Brazil. Both of them won the 1994 World Cup with their National Team.

#3 Mitsuo Ogasawara

Everybody loves a one-club man. Mitsuo Ogasawara has been exactly that, and then some!

Born in Morioka, Japan; Ogasawara has been with the Antlers’ since 1998. The 39-year-old has lined up for them every year bar one- 2006-07 -when he went on loan to Messina.

Now in his Twentieth season in Kashima, the club captain is still going strong. Ogasawara played 17 out of 34 games for his club last season, proving that he is as important to his team as ever.

At 39 years of age, the former Japanese international is also one of the oldest players in the world, who are currently playing.

#4 Brazil/Japan connection

Brazil and Japan are two nations closely connected via football. The two have always worshipped the sport, the presence of which can be found in pop culture as well (Next Point). Moreover, there has been plenty of ‘player exchanges’ between the two nations, with several Brazilian players coming to Japan during some point in their career.

The Japanese National team has also employed several players of Brazilian ancestry over the years, such as Wagner Lopes and Allesandro Santos.

Kashima Antlers, being the most successful sides in Asia, have been a pioneer in establishing the Brazil-Japan connection, with several of the Antlers’ managers also hailing from the South American country. Moreover, as mentioned earlier, the Kashima-based club has seen several notable Brazilian players, such as Zico, wear the jersey as well.

#5 Captain Tsubasa

Perhaps the most unique presence of the Antlers can be found in the popular Japanese series, Captain Tsubasa. The series (Both Manga and Anime) follows the adventures of Tsubasa Oozora, a prodigy who wishes to represent Japan in the World Cup.

During his career, the protagonist comes across several players. Two of those, Pepe and Luciano Leo (Both Brazilians) are depicted to be playing for Kashima Antlers. The latter of the two, Leo, is based upon Leonardo Araujo, who played for the J-League club from 1994-96.

‘Leo’ is also the best friend of Carlos Santana, who is one of the main rivals of Tsubasa in the series.