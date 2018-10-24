AFC Champions League |

Kashima survive Suwon thriller to make AFC Champions League final

Kashima Antlers are through to the AFC Champions League final after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Wednesday saw them advance from the semi-finals 6-5 on aggregate.

With a 3-2 lead in their grasp from the first leg, the Antlers drew first blood at the Suwon World Cup Stadium five minutes before the half-hour mark when Shuto Yamamoto met a Serginho freekick at the near post and sent a deft header into the back of the net.

Seven minutes after halftime, Lim Sang-hyub levelled the scores on the evening when he fired home on the rebound after Yeom Ki-hun’s initial header had forced Kwoun Sun-tae into a decent save.

Barely a minute later, the hosts remarkably struck again when a corner by Yeom was met by Jo Sung-jin with a bullet header and, at this stage, it was them who would be progressing on the away goals rule.

Right on the hour mark, Kashima looked dead and buried when Suwon added a third goal arrived as Dejan Damjanovic ran onto an incisive pass by Park Gi-dong, strongly held off Gen Shoji, before firing past Kwoun at his near post.

Nonetheless, just four minutes after, the visitors hit back when Daigo Nishi latched onto a flick-on by Serginho and squeezed his shot past Shin Hwa-yong from an acute angle.

Extra-time and penalties were now potentially on the cards but there was still time for one final twist with eight minutes remaining.

The tireless Yuma Suzuki did well to hold up play inside the box before the ball broke to Serginho, who instinctively lashed a shot into the top corner to secure Kashima’s place in the final, where they will Persepolis over two legs on October 3 and 10.

SUWON SAMSUNG BLUEWINGS: Shin Hwa-yong, Jang Ho-ik, Jo Sung-jin, Kwak Kwang-seon, Lee Ki-je, Choi Sung-geun (Park Gi-dong 46’), Kim Joon-hyung (Cho Won-hee 73’), Elvis Saric (Lee Jong-sung 78’), Lim Sang-hyub, Yeom Ki-hun, Dejan Damjanovic.

KASHIMA ANTLERS: Kwoun Sun-tae, Daigo Nishi, Jung Seung-hyun, Gen Shoji, Shuto Yamamoto, Shoma Doi (Tomoya Inukai 84’), Kento Misao, Leo Silva, Koki Anzai (Ryota Nagaki 77’), Serginho (Mitsuo Ogasawara 90+2’), Yuma Suzuki.

