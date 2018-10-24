Persepolis hold off Al Sadd to reach AFC Champions League final

Persepolis have reached their first-ever AFC Champions League final after holding Al Sadd to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday to secure a 2-1 aggregate win in the semi-finals.

Following a 1-0 win in the first leg at the start of the month, and having not tasted defeat on home soil in the ACL since May 2012, Persepolis would have entered the clash at the Azadi Stadium confident in their prospects of progress.

However, Al Sadd levelled the aggregate scores – and grabbed the all-important away goal – just 17 minutes into the clash.

With the Persepolis defence backing off, a probing pass from the right by Hassan Al-Haidos found Bounedjah, who whipped a first-time effort into the bottom corner to open the scoring on the night.

A minute before halftime, Al-Haidos has a glorious chance of his own when he found space inside the opposition box but Beiranvand raced off his line well to deny the Qatar international one-on-one.

Just four minutes after the restart, the Iran goalkeeper’s save proved all the more crucial when Persepolis found the back of the net; Siamak Nemati meeting Godwin Mensha’s left-wing cross and guiding a volley into the bottom corner.

Thereafter, Al Sadd launched an all-out assault on the hosts’ goal in a bid to find a crucial second that would have seen them advance on the away goals rule.

🧤 Alireza Beiranvand has done it again! With time running out and Persepolis leading 2-1 on aggregate, the Iranian denied Xavi with this splendid save. This is the stop that takes Persepolis to their first ever AFC Champions League final. #Persepolis #Beiranvand pic.twitter.com/HGKUhT209E — Mouhamad Rachini | محمد الرشعيني (@ThatArabKeeper) October 23, 2018

But Beiranvand – who garnered international fame back in June when he denied Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup – proved unbeatable, producing a brilliant point-blank range save to keep out a header by Spanish legend Xavi and secure his side’s passage into the ACL final for the first time in their history.

PERSEPOLIS: Alireza Beiranvand, Shoja’ Khalilzadeh, Jalal Hosseini (Mohsen Rabiekhah 90+1’), Mohammad Ansari, Shayan Mosleh, Kamal Kamyabinia, Ahmad Nourollahi, Bashar Resan, Siamak Nemati, Ali Alipour (Omid Alishah 83’), Godwin Mensha.

AL SADD: Meshal Eisa, Hamid Ismail (Hamza Sanhaji 72’), Ro-Ro, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Gabi, Jung Woo-young, Hassan Al-Haidos, Xavi, Akram Afif, Baghdad Bounedjah.