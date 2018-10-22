AFC Champions League: Can Al Sadd deny Persepolis at fortress Azadi?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews Tuesday’s AFC Champions League semi-final second leg between Iran’s Persepolis and Qatari outfit Al Sadd.

They are easily one of the strongest sides in Asian football, boasting famous European names such as Xavi and Gabi, as well as brimming with quality local talent in Boualem Khoukhi, Hassan Al-Haidos, Ali Asad and Akram Afif.

But, if Qatari giants Al Sadd are to keep their Asian dream alive and reach the final of the AFC Champions League, they will have to defy history and do what has not been done in over six years: defeat Persepolis in a continental match at the Azadi Stadium.

After all, May 1, 2012 was the last time the Iranian heavyweights were beaten in AFC competition, when they lost 1-0 to Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Since then, Artesh-e-Sorkh have gone undefeated in 15 matches across three separate campaigns, winning ten of those including all five they have played at Azadi this year.

And having already claimed a 1-0 first-leg win in Doha in addition to their formidable home record, Persepolis should enter Tuesday’s encounter confident in their prospects of completing the job.

Xavi’s bid to make history

Still, if there is one team with enough quality to throw the form guide out of the window and inflict a first continental home defeat on Persepolis since 2012, it has to be Al Sadd.

Al Dheeb have quality all across the field but it is impossible to look past Spanish maestro Xavi, who is bidding to become the first player to win the Champions League both in Europe and Asia.

صور مغادرة بعثة الزعيم إلى طهران استعداداً لمواجهة بيرسبوليس الإيراني في إياب نصف نهائي #دوري_أبطال_آسيا#السد#قطر

( 2 – 2 ) pic.twitter.com/T5F6DGqhL2 — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) October 21, 2018

Following a two-year absence, Al Sadd are aiming to make the most of their return to the continent’s premier club competition and Xavi has certainly looked a man on a mission with four assists to his name, in addition to a goal he netted against Nasaf Qarshi in the group stage.

The chief beneficiary of Xavi’s creative ways in the final third has been Baghdad Bounedjah, the competition’s current top scorer on 12 goals.

Apart from the Algeria international, Al Sadd do have other options in the form of Akram, Hassan and Ali, while the mid-campaign introduction of former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi and Korea Republic international Jung Woo-young has added an extra touch of class and drive in the engine room.

Persepolis looking to finally reach the promised land

For all their success domestically, with a record 11 Iranian league titles to their names, Persepolis have not had as much joy on the continental stage, unlike arch-rivals and two-time Asian champions Esteghlal.

After falling at the same stage last year when they were eliminated by Al Hilal, the Tehran-based club will have no shortage of motivation to go at least one better and reach the ACL final for the first time in their history.

They deserve plenty of credit for having reached this far without much fanfare, as compared to Al Sadd or even Al Duhail, who equalled the tournament record of nine consecutive victories before they were eliminated by Persepolis in the quarter-finals.

On paper, it may appear that Branko Ivankovic does not have as much star quality at his disposal as compared to his Al Sadd counterpart Jesualdo Ferreira, but Persepolis have made a habit of proving that their whole is greater than the sum of their parts.

In Alireza Beiranvand, Persepolis have a goalkeeper who is – on his day – one of Asia’s best, while captain Jalal Hosseini continues to be an inspirational figure in the heart of defence at the age of 36.

In addition, Ivankovic’s fondness for an old-fashioned two-striker attack often causes opposition backlines a real headache, with Ali Alipour and Godwin Mensha combining for eight of their side’s 16 goals in the ACL so far this season.

Previous meetings this season

Al Sadd 3-1 Persepolis (Group Stage, Match Day 2)

A fairly routine win for Al Sadd as they made it two wins in a row to start the campaign.

The Qataris were always in control of proceedings courtesy of Bounedjah’s brace and a Khoukhi strike, before Siamak Nemati grabbed an injury-time consolation for the Iranians.

Persepolis 1-0 Al Sadd (Group Stage, Match Day 6)

With both sides already guaranteed a place in the Round of 16, their second meeting was effectively a battle for top spot – with Al Sadd heading into the clash with a two-point lead.

Yet, it was Persepolis who exacted some semblance of revenge as they took the lead after just three minutes via a Morteza Pouraliganji own-goal and held on for the remainder of the contest.

Al Sadd 0-1 Persepolis (Semi-final, 1st leg)

After seeing off Esteghlal and Al Duhail in the quarters, Al Sadd and Persepolis set up a third Qatar-Iran clash of the knockout round and it produced an enthralling clash between two vastly different styles of play.

But, in the end, it was Persepolis who claimed a potentially-crucial victory as Alipour netted an 86th-minute winner from the penalty spot, having been hacked down by Saad Al-Sheeb inside the area.

The experts’ prediction

Rhysh Roshan Rai (FOX Sports football analyst): “This is such a tough game to call. Persepolis showed in the first leg that they know how to shut up shop and their very experienced defence should by helped by the return of players like Mohammed Ansari and Kamal Kamyabinia.

“Up front, Alipour is always a threat so I expect them to play on the counter even though they are at home and it will then be up to Al Sadd to call on all their attacking quality.

“The likes of Akram Afif and Baghdad Bounedjah have got to step and and have a very good game if they really want to make it to the final.

“Again, this is really a tough one to call but if I really had to choose, I think it will be Persepolis who go through.”

Beiranvand says: “I’m sure all Iranians will be supporting Persepolis…” What if you’re an Esteghlal fan? Country over club? https://t.co/a7JUBXj5IP — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) October 22, 2018

Gabriel Tan (FOX Sports Asia football editor): “Obviously, there is that bit of romanticism with Al Sadd, as Xavi looks to become the first player to become both a European and Asian Champions League winner.

“But they certainly spurned their chance to claim an advantage at home and Persepolis will be extremely tough to beat at the Azadi Stadium.

“Then again, we’ve already seen some crazy comebacks in the ACL this year and that could prove to be the case once more, although I’ll maintain some sort of rationality in my prediction and tip Persepolis to advance with a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.”