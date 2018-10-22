Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC has announced the capture of Mauricio dos Santos Nascimento. The 30-year-old will be part of the JDT squad who will become the first from their country to play in the AFC Champions League. But who exactly is this Brazilian defender and what will he add to the Southern Tigers roster?

Johor Darul Ta’zim will have two battles on their hands when the new season commences in a few months’ time. One is on the closer and familiar domestic turf where they have done it all before but will still be expected to put up a strong showing once again and defend their Malaysian Super League title as well as bring home the cup.

The other will be fought on uncharted territories as they step out onto the showpiece continental event where they will be up against the big boys of Asian football. It will be an intimidating challenge, but when the enemy on the other side is stronger than you are, the only option you have is recruiting stronger and fresher mercenaries.

And so JDT have turned to Mauricio, a Brazilian who has worn the colours of some of the most established names in European club football — SS Lazio in Italy, Sporting Lisbon in Portugal and Spartak Moscow in Russia. We take a closer look at the South American’s footballing journey so far as he looks to take the Southern Tigers to glory in his latest assignment.

JDT are pleased to announce the signing of Brazilian defender Mauricio dos Santos Nascimento. The former Lazio, Spartak Moscow & Sporting Lisbon defender joins JDT’s 2019 squad that becomes the first Malaysian side to play in the AFC Champions League. Welcome, Mauricio! pic.twitter.com/wdt8gJNJOv — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) October 22, 2018

Mauricio: The Origins

Like all kids growing up in Brazil, football occurred naturally for young Mauricio. And he was good at it too as he was signed up by one of the biggest clubs in the city of Sao Paulo — the mighty Palmeiras. At the age of 14, Mauricio joined the famed Palmeiras youth hostel that has produced plenty of modern-day greats including Cafu, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos.

The defender cut his teeth at the academy and graduated to the club’s B team in 2007 at the age of 18. And it wasn’t long before he was sent out on a loan move to Clube de Regatas Brasil in the second division. After a fairly successful spell in the lower tier, Mauricio was progressed to the senior team.

He was part of a back three implemented by former Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo at Verdão making five appearances in his first full season and 32 the following. He had started establishing himself in the Brasileiro when all hell broke loose.

The Fallout

It was November 2009 and Palmeiras weren’t having the best starts to the season. With things not looking up at the halfway point of a league fixture against Gremio, Mauricio got into an argument and traded blows with his teammate striker Obina. Both the players were sent off and soon suspended by the club. Mauricio would never salvage a career at his boyhood club.

“My exit was one of the worst moments of my life and career. The saddest thing is that I never expected to be treated that way. Despite the big mistake I made, I did not expect to be treated that way by the club after 10 years of service. I was sent home alone and not on the same flight as the team,” Mauricio later told ESPN Brazil.

After the incident, Mauricio never played for the Sao Paulo club again. Instead, he was sent on a series of loans to Grêmio, Associação Portuguesa de Desportos, Esporte Clube Vitória and Joinville Esporte Clube before being released in 2012. At the turn of 2013, he signed for Sport Club do Recife.

The Big Ticket

Then came the youngster’s big break, thanks to Leonardo Jardim and Sporting CP of the Portuguese Primeira Liga. He was offered a five-year contract by the club and formed a brilliant defensive partnership with current Manchester United star Marcus Rojo. In his first season in Europe, he finished second in the league and at one point was even linked with a move to Manchester United!

However, with Jardim gone and Marco Silva in the dugout the following season, Mauricio went down the pecking order and had to move onto Serie A with SS Lazio. Meanwhile, Sporting dropped down to third on the table but with a team featuring the likes of Nani, Adrien Silva, Islam Slimani and Cedric Soares, they went on to lift the domestic cup defeating SC Braga on penalties.

He made 15 appearances in Serie A on loan and then another 24 the next season. However, a change in management affected his prospects there too. “I arrived in Italy and the first year was really positive – the second year was not nice. There were also changes on the technical level and (Simone) Inzaghi arrived, but I had no space and when I entered I did not play in my position,” Mauricio recalled.

Eastern European Expedition

Mauricio was sent out on loan to Spartak Moscow in Russia for the 2016-17 season. He played a total of 11 Russian Premier League matches and made a solo appearance in the Russian cup. But he still managed to be part of the history in Russia as Spartak won the domestic league for the first time in 16 years that season.

He returned Lazio last summer, but again failed to make a big enough impact playing just four minutes of Serie A leading the way for another move to Legia Warsaw in Poland. He made just three appearances for Warsaw on loan forcing him to look for a move elsewhere. That lead him to terminate his original contract with Lazio as Malaysia beckoned!

A like-for-like replacement?

It’s been a busy 24 hours at Johor Darul Ta’zim FC because they did not just sign an experienced pro, but also waved goodbye to two of their international stars in Brazilian centre-back Marcos Antonio and Argentine midfielder Fernando Elizari.

And the Southern Tigers will be hoping Mauricio will be an upgrade on his compatriot Antonio, five years his senior. But Mauricio will have big boots to fill as Antonio has been a pivotal member of the JDT squad during the last five seasons taking the club to new heights.

Thank you for the beautiful season and all your services to Johor Darul Ta’zim since 2014 , Marcos Antonio. You will always be our legend and we wish you all the best. pic.twitter.com/CKUK0Bno4d — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) October 21, 2018

The JDT fans will be hoping Mauricio will be the new one to guide them as the club enters a new epoch among Asia’s footballing elite.