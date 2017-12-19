Chiangrai agree deal with Yangon for Kyaw Ko Ko

Myanmar striker Kyaw Ko Ko is set to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Aung Thu by moving to the Thai League 1 with Chiangrai United.

It was announced by Yangon United, Kyaw Ko Ko’s current club, on Monday evening that a pre-agreement for loan deal had been agreed between them and Chiangrai.

“It is a good prospect that foreign clubs are interested in Myanmar players and it is kind of an advantage of our players and clubs,” said club president U Pye Phyo Tay Za, in a post on Yangon’s official Facebook page.

“I have already encouraged him [Kyaw Ko Ko] to do his best at his new club while promoting the image of Yangon United and Myanmar, and I wish that he performs well at his new club.”

Yangon team manager U Myint Thein added: “The president wants the player to get better experience for their professional career.

“It is a fact that the Thai League is currently at a higher level than us and, when such an opportunity is presented to our player, the president will grasp at it for the benefit of the player.”

Chiangrai had a relatively successful 2017 as they won the Thai FA Cup, in addition to finishing fourth in League 1 and reaching the final of the League Cup.

In doing so, the Beetles will get a chance to play in next year’s AFC Champions League as they will enter the qualifying playoffs in the second preliminary round, where they will either meet Indonesian side Bali United or Singapore’s Tampines Rovers before Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG lie in wait as the final hurdle.

Kyaw Ko Ko’s impending move to Chiangrai means that both of the Myanmar national team’s main strikers will be plying their trade in T1 in 2018, following Aung Thu’s transfer to Police Tero.