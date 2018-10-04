Kashima hero Atsuto Uchida expects improvement in semi-final second leg

Atsuto Uchida is aware that Kashima Antlers can ill afford a similar display to the one they produced in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the second leg of the AFC Champions League semi-finals.

Having fallen two goals down inside the opening six minutes at the Kashima Soccer Stadium, the J1 League outfit produced a stirring fightback to ultimately claim the win – which came courtesy of Uchida’s 93rd-minute winner.

Still, Suwon now have two potentially crucial away goals to take to the second leg on October 24, although they have won just one and lost three of their five home matches in the ACL thus far this season.

Considering Kashima have been impressive on their travels, there appears to still be plenty to play for although Uchida knows his team must improve from Wednesday’s display.

“We conceded two goals early on, but thanks to good luck and some mistakes by Suwon we were able to turn it around,” said the former Schalke star, according to the AFC’s official website.

“It’s a bit disappointing that we played like this tonight [Wednesday] at the semi-final stage of the tournament. For sure, if we play like this in the second leg we won’t be successful in reaching the final.”

Uchida also expressed gratitude to the majority of the 13,044 fans who turned up in support of the Antlers, crediting them for playing a huge role in getting he and his team-mates over the line.

“We were able to get the victory together as a team,” added the Japan international, who is no stranger to success with the AFC Asian Cup, DFB-Pokal and three J1 League titles just some of the accolades he has won throughout his career.

“Yes, it was my goal that won the game, but it’s the result that matters – that I was able to score the winner is just a bonus.

“We felt the support and cheers from everyone in the stadium and it helped give us the final push to get the victory tonight.”