Kashima Antlers produce stunning fightback against Suwon Bluewings

Kashima Antlers have come from two goals behind to beat Suwon Samsung Bluewings 3-2 in the first leg of their AFC Champions League semi-final.

It was Suwon who broke the deadlock at the Kashima Soccer Stadium just two minutes in when Yeom Ki-hun’s corner was helped on by Koo Ja-ryong, and Kashima right-back Atsuto Uchida could only chest the ball over the line and into his own goal despite Kwoun Sun-tae’s attempts to claw it out.

2′ GOAL! 1-0 @bluewingsfc Did it really cross the line? Suwon take the lead after Uchida bundles the ball into his own net from the corner.#KSMvSSB #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/p9BlNSvu8U — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 3, 2018

And, just four minutes later, the visitors remarkably doubled their lead when some sloppy play from the Antlers handed possession to Dejan Damjanovic.

6′ GOAL! 2-0 @bluewingsfc WHAT A START! Shuto fails to deal with the danger properly and Damjanovic makes him with a clinical finish to put Suwon in dreamland.#KSMvSSB #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/zr5UQR963L — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 3, 2018

Damjanovic proceeded to charge into the box and ease his way past Ryota Nagaki’s challenge and was faced with a difficult angle but Kwoun’s decision to anticipate a cross backfired as the Montenegrin squeezed a shot in at the near post.

At this point, Kashima looked genuinely stunned at the blistering start their opponents made although they did manage to find a way back into the contest in the 21st minute.

21′ GOAL! 1-2 @atlrs_english ANOTHER OWN GOAL! Yuma Suzuki puts the pressure on Jang Hoik and the defender inadvertently diverts the cross into his own net. Kashima are back in this!#KSMvSSB #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/sTRSv8uXzq — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 3, 2018

A neat piece of footwork saw Serginho create space for himself before floating a good cross in search of Yuma Suzuki but, although Jang Ho-ik got in ahead of the striker, he only succeeded in planting a header into the back of his own net.

The hosts then spent much of the second 45 threatening to equalise but were just unable to find a way past a stubborn Suwon defence.

But, with six minutes remaining, and just seconds after coming on as a substitute, Daigo Nishi broke free down the right and played an inch-perfect ball across the face of goal for Serginho to sweep home.

Having fought back from two behind, Kashima could have been satisfied with a draw despite handing their opponents a couple of potentially crucial away goals ahead of the second leg.

Nonetheless, there was still time for one final twist in the third minute of injury-time; Serginho floating a freekick into the box that caused pandemonium with Suwon keeper Shin Hwa-yong but failing to deal with it.

The loose ball dropped into the path of Uchida who, having had his initial effort blocked, reacted well to fire a follow-up shot that deflected off Koo before looping into the unguarded goal.

90+3′ GOAL! 3-2 @atlrs_english He scored an own goal early on but Uchida redeems himself after scoring the winner to hand Kashima a first leg advantage!#KSMvSSB #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/zsclr8SySA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 3, 2018

The Antlers are now 90 minutes away from becoming the second Japanese team to reach the Champions League final in as many years, following Urawa Red Diamonds’ success last season.

KASHIMA ANTLERS: Kwoun Sun-tae, Atsuto Uchida, Jung Seung-hyun, Tomoya Inukai, Shuto Yamamoto, Yasushi Endo (Daigo Nishi 83’), Kento Misao, Ryota Nagaki (Shoma Doi 72’), Hiroki Abe (Koki Anzai 56’), Yuma Suzuki, Serginho.

SUWON SAMSUNG BLUEWINGS: Shin Hwa-yong, Jang Ho-ik, Koo Ja-ryong, Kwak Kwang-seon, Lee Ki-je (Yang Sang-min 88’), Jo Sung-jin, Elvis Saric, Park Jong-woo (Choi Sung-geun 83’), Lim Sang-hyub (Han Eui-kwon 71’), Yeom Ki-hun, Dejan Damjanovic.