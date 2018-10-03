Persepolis put one foot in AFC Champions League final with Al Sadd win

Persepolis took one step closer to the AFC Champions League final after claiming a 1-0 win over Al Sadd in the first leg of the semi-final on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Persepolis were presented with a golden opportunity to break the deadlock with five minutes remaining when Ali Alipour won a penalty after being fouled by Saad Al-Sheeb inside the area.

Alipour picked himself up and made no mistake in finding the bottom corner from 12 yards, which proved to be the winner with Al Sadd unable to find an equaliser in the remainder of the contest.

Having being eliminated at the same stage of the tournament last year, Persepolis now potentially just 90 minutes away from contesting their first-ever Champions League final, where they will be looking to become only the third Iranian side to be crowned Asian champions after Esteghlal and PAS Tehran.

AL SADD: Saad Al-Sheeb, Hamid Ismail (Hamza Sanhaji 74’), Ro-Ro, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Salem Al-Hajri, Gabi, Jung Woo-young (Hassan Al-Haidos 46’), Xavi, Baghdad Bounedjah, Akram Afif.

PERSEPOLIS: Alireza Beiranvand, Siamak Nemati, Jalal Hosseini, Shoja’ Khalilzadeh, Shayan Mosleh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Adam Hemati, Bashar Resan (Hamidreza Taherkhani 90+6’), Omid Alishah (Ehsan Alvanzadeh 73’), Ali Alipour (Saeid Hosseinpour 89’), Godwin Mensha.