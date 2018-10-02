Kashima Antlers v Suwon Samsung Bluewings: The ACL’s Battle in the East

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews the AFC Champions League semi-final between Japan’s Kashima Antlers and Suwon Samsung Bluewings of Korea Republic.

It is a campaign that has lasted over 900 minutes and, for one, even more as they entered the AFC Champions League at the qualifying playoffs before needing extra-time and penalties to get this far.

But, after what has already been a long and arduous journey, it is Kashima Antlers and Suwon Samsung Bluewings who are the last two teams standing in the East.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the story so far and who could be the favourites to progress, beginning with Wednesday’s first leg at the Kashima Soccer Stadium.

HOW DID THEY GET HERE?

Just like in the other semi-final between Al Sadd and Persepolis, Kashima and Suwon will be familiar with each other having already faced off earlier this year in the group stage, although the Bluewings had to qualify by beating Vietnam’s FLC Thanh Hoa 5-1.

It was the Antlers who drew first blood with a 2-1 away win courtesy of a Mu Kanazaki brace, although the former Japan international has since left the club to play alongside former Atletico Madrid and Liverpool hero Fernando Torres.

In what proved to be a curious Group H which failed to produce a single home victory, the Bluewings exacted their revenge by recording a 1-0 triumph in Japan on Match Day 6, which was still enough to see both teams finish in the top two.

Kashima then looked to have been dealt a real tough test in the Round of 16 in the form of Shanghai SIPG but showed they were no pushovers as they claimed a 4-3 aggregate win, and went on to claim another Chinese Super League scalp by beating Tianjin Quanjian 5-0 over two legs.

Meanwhile, Suwon were faced with a couple of familiar foes in fellow K League 1 sides Ulsan Hyundai and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors but saw off both to reach the semis.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Yuma Suzuki (Kashima Antlers)

A player that needs no introduction to those familiar with Kashima, Yuma Suzuki has established himself as a real star of the team and the goal-scoring responsibility certainly increased following the mid-season exit of Kanazaki, although the arrival of Serginho has since helped shoulder the burden.

While he is no stranger to banging in the goals, the 22-year-old has plenty more to his game and is equally capable creating chances for those around him.

Against an inconsistent Suwon defence that are capable of going missing at times, an in-form Suzuki could just be all the Antlers need to claim a first-leg victory.

Yasushi Endo (Kashima Antlers)

Having only played for Kashima since making professional debut in 2009, Yasushi Endo is now the elder statesman in the side and his experience and calming influence have been vital to a fairly-youthful outfit.

Although he may now be 30, Endo still has bundles of energy and poses quite the double threat along with rising star Hiroki Abe down the other flank.

His clever movement and ability to pick a final pass makes it imperative that the Bluewings do not give him time and space in the final third.

Shin Hwa-yong (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

The hero of the quarter-finals with three penalty saves against Jeonbuk, Shin Hwa-yong should expect another busy evening against a Kashima outfit with no shortage of firepower up front.

While he may not be the most physically-imposing of goalkeepers – standing at just 1.83 metres – Shin is an experienced campaigner who has good command of his area and his reflexes are still sharp despite having turned 35 back in April.

On paper, his defence – boasting seasoned campaigners such as Jo Sung-jin, Choi Sung-geun and Lee Ki-je – should offer him plenty of protection but recent performances have illustrated that this is not always the case, which makes Shin all the more important on Wednesday.

Elvis Saric (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

Yes, it is Dejan Damjanovic who still gets the goals for the Bluewings and he most likely would have been rubbing his hands in anticipation of the service he would be getting upon seeing mid-season arrival Elvis Saric’s first training session.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international may look languid on the field but he is deceptively quick on the charge and has already shown that he possesses sheer creativity in his play-making.

An away goal could prove crucial in deciding the outcome of the tie and, with Saric feeding balls to Damjanovic, Suwon have every chance of getting one.

VERDICT

This semi-final promises to be an interesting one given it will pit two vastly different sides against one another.

The Antlers may not have blown everyone away but have got this far by consistently grinding out the results without much difficult, while Suwon are equally capable of a huge result – like the 3-0 win at Jeonbuk – as they are a shock loss.

Still, the visitors have a huge weapon in Damjanovic – who is two goals away from joining Lee Dong-gook as the tournament’s all-time top scorer – but Kashima will be confident in their own ability to deal some damage.

Gabriel Tan’s prediction: Kashima have overcome the odds throughout the campaign and – since the knockout round – are capable of getting off on the front foot with positive results at home, as illustrated by theirs wins over SIPG and Quanjian.

While Suwon ultimately scrapped through to the last four, they are capable of completely letting the ball drop.

It may seem like a comprehensive scoreline to be suggesting for a semi-final, but I’m predicting a 2-0 win to Kashima as they move one step closer to the final.