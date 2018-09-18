AFC Champions League: Will Jeonbuk pull off miracle against Suwon?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks ahead to what can be expected from the second leg of the quarter-finals as the AFC Champions League returns this week.
By Wednesday evening, the contenders for the AFC Champions League crown will be down to four: two from the East and two from the West.
Following the international break, the ACL gets back underway with the second legs of the quarter-finals and there is still plenty to play for.
In our fourth and final preview, FOX Sports Asia assesses if Korea Republic’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have any chance of overturning a huge deficit against compatriots Suwon Samsung Bluewings.
SUWON SAMSUNG BLUEWINGS v JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS (Wednesday, September 19)
The story so far: Just a day after the abrupt departure of coach Seo Jung-won, and with the odds stacked firmly against them, Suwon Samsung Bluewings pulled off a quite remarkable result to beat reigning K League 1 champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-0 at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.
Even the hugest cynics would find it difficult to deny that it should be Suwon who will be advancing to the semis, but – if Jeonbuk are truly worthy title contenders – then they must at least show the belief that they can still turn this one around.
The departure of Lee Jae-sung to German second-tier outfit Holstein Kiel has certainly robbed Jeonbuk of their playmaker-in-chief, but the likes of Kim Shin-wook, Ricardo Lopes, Adriano and Lee Seung-gi should still be causing the Bluewings a lot more problems than they did in the first leg.
RECENT FORM
Incheon United 0-0 Suwon Samsung Bluewings (K League 1)
Jeju United 0-0 Suwon Samsung Bluewings (K League 1)
Daegu FC 4-2 Suwon Samsung Bluewings (K League 1)
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 0-3 Suwon Samsung Bluewings (AFC Champions League)
Suwon Samsung Bluewings 1-0 Gyeongnam FC (K League 1)
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 4-0 Jeju United (K League 1)
Gyeongnam FC 0-3 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (K League 1)
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 0-3 Suwon Samsung Bluewings (AFC Champions League)
Sangju Sangmu 2-2 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (K League 1)
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2-1 Daegu FC (K League 1)
Player to watch: Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)
He may not be everyone’s cup of tea but, with his experience, strength and aerial ability, Kim Shin-wook should be winning matches for Jeonbuk on a regular basis, even at continental level.
The two-time ACL winner has completely nullified in the previous encounter while it was the target man at the other end of the pitch – 37-year-old Dejan Damjanovic – who showed him how it was done with a match-winning brace.
Even if it ultimately may not be enough to get his team over the line, Kim should be extremely determined to produce a better display on Wednesday.
Gabriel Tan’s prediction: “A three-goal advantage is significant but Suwon can be pretty inconsistent, and will have to be careful not to allow any complacency to creep in.
“As the current big boys in K League 1, Jeonbuk will also be desperate to salvage some pride. I think they will win 2-1, which would still see the Bluewings advance 4-2 on aggregate.”