AFC Champions League: Can Pato lead Quanjian fightback against Kashima?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks ahead to what can be expected from the second leg of the quarter-finals as the AFC Champions League returns this week.

By Wednesday evening, the contenders for the AFC Champions League crown will be down to four: two from the East and two from the West.

Following the international break, the ACL gets back underway with the second legs of the quarter-finals and there is still plenty to play for.

In the third of our previews, FOX Sports Asia looks ahead to whether Brazilian star Alexandre Pato can help Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian overcome a two-goal deficit against Kashima Antlers of Japan.

TIANJIN QUANJIAN v KASHIMA ANTLERS (Tuesday, September 18)

The story so far: Having claimed a huge scalp in the Round of 16 as they eliminated Shanghai SIPG, Kashima Antlers are halfway to defeating another big-spending Chinese outfit having claimed a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Despite not being as star-studded as the other remaining sides in the competition, one of Kashima’s greatest strengths has been their ability to function as a team that is proficient in all areas of the park.

Also, the mid-campaign arrival of Brazilian playmaker Serginho looks to have given the Antlers that extra bit of quality in the final third.

On the other hand, Quanjian certainly looked like there were sorely missing departed foreign duo Axel Witsel and Anthony Modeste in the first leg, and while ex-Brazil international Pato is a star and is doing his best to shoulder the burden, even he might not be able to lead the revival on all on his own at the Estadio Campo Desportivo in Macau.

Recent form

Tianjin Quanjian 0-1 Dalian Yifang (Chinese Super League)

Jiangsu Suning 1-1 Tianjin Quanjian (Chinese Super League)

Kashima Antlers 2-0 Tianjin Quanjian (AFC Champions League)

Tianjin Quanjian 1-0 Guizhou Zhicheng (Chinese Super League)

Guangzhou Evergrande 5-0 Tianjin Quanjian (Chinese Super League)

Kashima Antlers 2-0 Shonan Bellmare (J1 League)

Kawasaki Frontale 1-3 Kashima Antlers (J.League Cup)

Kashima Antlers 1-1 Kawasaki Frontale (J.League Cup)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3-1 Kashima Antlers (J1 League)

Kashima Antlers 2-0 Tianjin Quanjian (AFC Champions League)

Player to watch: Jung Seung-hyun (Kashima Antlers)

A fair few eyebrows were raised when the Antlers decided to allow striker Mu Kanazaki to leave in the mid-season transfer window to Sagan Tosu, especially considering he was – and still is – their leading scorer in the ACL on three goals.

However, Kashima manager Go Oiwa liked what he saw of Jung Seung-hyun enough to allow the exchange deal to go through, and the South Korean centre-back has so far fitted seamlessly into the backline.

Although Pato was a constant threat in the first leg, the Antlers backline were still able to keep a clean sheet and Jung should be relishing another opportunity to test himself against a striker who has played for AC Milan, Chelsea, Villarreal and Brazil in the past.

Gabriel Tan’s prediction: “Whatever home advantage Quanjian were hoping for has gone out the window with the second leg now to be played in Macau.

“I really felt Quanjian lacked a spark with the departures of Witsel and Modeste and, with the right approach and mentality, Kashima should be able to negotiate their way past this tie. No one really wants this result but I’m predicting a 0-0 draw.”