Melbourne Victory continue to strengthen with Toivonen capture

Australia’s Melbourne Victory have secured another big-name signing ahead of the new season after capturing Sweden international Ola Toivonen.

Victory, the reigning A-League champions, have already captured the imagination earlier this pre-season when they sealed the services of former Japan international Keisuke Honda.

And, on Friday, they added another famous name to their squad with Toivonen – who started all five of Sweden’s games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup – putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Decided to join @gomvfc on a two year deal. Can’t wait to meet all the boys in the team and start preparing for a great season! #ourvictory — Ola Toivonen (@OlaToivonen20) August 31, 2018

“I know Melbourne Victory [are] a big club in Australia, they won the championship last year and they’re playing in the [AFC] Champions League [in 2019],” said the 32-year-old, on the club’s official website.

“If you go on an adventure, you want the possibility of winning, you want to win something.

“With the squad that has been assembled, including Keisuke, Georg [Niedermeier] and myself, I think we can do some good things this year.”

Toivonen will bring with him plenty of experience from Europe having spent over five seasons at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, along with his spells in England and France with Sunderland, Stade Rennais and Toulouse.

“Ola brings proven quality to our attack and he will play a big role in leading our forward line this season,” added Victory coach Kevin Muscat.

“He is exactly the kind of player we wanted to recruit, he is an accomplished striker so I’m delighted he’s decided to come to Melbourne.”