AFC Champions League Quarter-finals 1st Leg: The Top 5

With the first-leg action of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals done and dusted, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks five players who shone the brightest.

Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd)

Prior to Monday’s match against Esteghlal, Baghdad Bounedjah had started the new Qatar Stars League campaign with ten goals in just three games for Al Sadd, including a seven-goal haul in a 10-1 win over Al Arabi.

And, with Esteghlal leading at the Azadi Stadium at halftime, Bounedjah’s ability to find his usual form contributed hugely to the visitors mounting a comeback.

First, he was the provider with a neat one-two to send Akram Afif on his way to the equaliser, before running onto a sublime back-heel through-pass from Xavi, coolly skipping inside a defender and finishing.

Then, after he had been felled inside the area, Bounedjah kept his composure and converted the resultant penalty to put Al Sadd in the driving seat ahead of a second leg with home advantage next month.

Koki Anzai (Kashima Antlers)

The versatile Koki Anzai spent much of the first half of the campaign playing as a full-back on either side of the Kashima Antlers defence.

But, following the departure of forward Mu Kanazaki in the mid-season transfer window, Anzai was deployed further forward as the left-sided attacking midfielder on Tuesday and performed the role to perfection.

Even in the first minute, the 23-year-old produced a glorious 40-yard pass that captain Yasushi Endo should have converted, before a nice piece of composure and vision saw him set up Serginho for the sealer in Kashima’s 2-0 triumph over Tianjin Quanjian.

Alexandre Pato (Tianjin Quanjian)

Although Tianjin failed to offer much of a threat against the Antlers, one man who did try his best to get them going was former Brazil international Alexandre Pato.

With Anthony Modeste now gone, Pato played as the main striker and tried his best despite a lack of service from his midfield – coming close with a long-range freekick that had Kwoun Sun-tae scrambling to make the save.

His side may have been comprehensively outplayed on Tuesday… But star Alexandre Pato insists Tianjin Quanjian still have a chance to beat Kashima Antlers and reach the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League!

Now that Modeste and Axel Witsel have left, the Chinese Super League will be relying heavily on their last remaining marquee import both on the domestic front as well as in the ACL, especially if they are to overturn the deficit in the second leg.

Almoez Ali (Al Duhail)

Al Duhail equalled the ACL record of nine consecutive wins on Tuesday when they defeated Esteghlal 1-0, continuing the dominant ways that they were synonymous with in the earlier stages of the campaign.

While the likes of Youssef El-Arabi, Nam Tae-hee and Karim Boudiaf have been garnering the plaudits for much of the season, it was talented youngster Almoez Ali who emerged as the match-winner against the Iranians.

NINE WINS in a row! Al Duhail have matched the AFC Champions League record of 9 consecutive wins after edging Persepolis in the first leg of their quarter-final clash!

Almoez showed intelligence in the final third to make a darting run to the far post before heading past Alireza Beiranvand for the only goal of the game, and he – along with Al Sadd duo Akram and Ali Asad – are shaping up to be the future of Qatari football.

Dejan Damjanovic (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

From a talented youngster looking to establish himself, we move on to an experienced campaigner who has done it all but is still going strong at the age of 37.

The odds appeared to be firmly against Suwon Samsung Bluewings ahead of their clash with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, especially with coach Seo Jung-won departing just a day before the tie against the K League 1 leaders.

75' GOAL! 1-0 Suwon Samsung Bluewings. They have been under pressure in this half but Damjanovic puts the visitors ahead after a swift counter attack!

82' GOAL! 2-0 Suwon Samsung Bluewings. Damjanovic doubles Suwon's lead with a sweet left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area!

Yet, Damjanovic proved to be the difference in a real battle of attrition as he opened the scoring by applying the finish touch to a good counterattack led by Elvis Saric, before adding a second with a clinical low strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.