Damjanovic double inspires Suwon to victory over Jeonbuk

Suwon Samsung Bluewings have a commanding lead over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals after claiming a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Having had their preparations for the clash rocked on Tuesday by the sudden departure of coach Seo Jung-won, and coming up against a side with a 11-point lead at the top of K League 1, it did seem as though Suwon would be the underdogs at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

But, following a goalless first half, it was the visitors who created the better chances as Jeonbuk looked surprisingly bereft of ideas in the final third – with the closest they came to scoring coming courtesy of a deflection off opposition defender Kwak Kwang-seon as the ball hit the foot of the post.

Then, with 15 minutes remaining, the Bluewings finally found the breakthrough as Elvis Saric led a counterattack with an enterprising run down the left before weighting an inch-perfect pass into the box for Dejan Damjanovic to finish past Shin Hwa-yong.

75' GOAL! 1-0 @bluewingsfc They have been under pressure in this half but Damjanovic puts the visitors ahead after a swift counter attack!

Seven minutes, Damjanovic was at it again when he latched onto a neat flick-on header from Lee Jong-sung, spinning on the edge of the box before finding the bottom corner with a clinical left-footed effort.

82' GOAL! 2-0 @bluewingsfc Damjanovic doubles Suwon's lead with a sweet left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area!

And, with five minutes remaining, Suwon got what could prove to be a crucial third goal when substitute Han Eui-kwon, moments after coming on and with his first touch, got in ahead of his marker to meet Saric’s lovely right-wing cross and guide a header home.

85' GOAL! 3-0 @bluewingsfc Who saw this coming? Han Eui-Gwon, who just came on, produces a superb header to put Suwon well clear in this game!

FULL-TIME | Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR) 0-3 Suwon Samsung Bluewings (KOR)
@bluewingsfc come away with 3 precious away goals after an inspired second half display!

JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS: Hwang Byeong-geun, Lee Yong, Lee Jae-sung, Choi Bo-kyung, Park Won-jae, Son Jun-ho, Lim Sun-young (Lee Dong-gook 46’), Jeong Hyuk (Han Kyo-won 67’), Lee Seung-gi, Ricardo Lopes, Kim Shin-wook.

SUWON SAMSUNG BLUEWINGS: Shin Hwa-yong, Choi Sung-geun (Jang Ho-ik 74’), Jo Sung-jin, Kwak Kwang-seon, Lee Ki-je, Lee Jong-sung, Elvis Saric, Yeom Ki-hun, Park Gi-dong (Kim Eun-sun 62’), Lim Sang-hyub (Han Eui-kwon 84’), Dejan Damjanovic.