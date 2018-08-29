Alexandre Pato insists Tianjin Quanjian are still in the ACL running

Alexandre Pato believes Tianjin Quanjian’s AFC Champions League dream is still alive despite a 2-0 loss to Kashima Antlers in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

The Chinese Super League outfit were comprehensively outplayed at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on Tuesday evening, and were fortunate to only concede two second-half goals to Leo Silva and Serginho.

CLINICAL & PROFESSIONAL‼️ A COMPLETE display sees 🇯🇵 @atlrs_english move one step closer to @TheAFCCL semis following an impressive win over 🇨🇳 Tianjin Quanjian! #ACL2018 #KSMvTJQhttps://t.co/aPD3ebLSrg — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 28, 2018

But, with the second leg to come at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium on September 18, Pato insists his team still have a chance of overturning the deficit and reaching the semi-finals.

“We didn’t have the best game tonight [Tuesday], although we tried to do our best on the field,” said the former Brazil international on the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“We lost the first leg, yes, but we do have another game at home, and we’ll try to do better there.

“Being 2-0 down is not great, of course, but the game is not over – we’ll try to do our best at home.”

Pato also revealed that Tianjin were not helped by some less-than-ideal preparations for the game in Kashima.

“We arrived in Japan only one day before the game,” he added, after Tianjin missed their initial flight out of China. “We needed to arrive two days before really.

“We had some travel difficulties – this is not an excuse – but of course, it’s better to arrive two days earlier for match preparation.

“We have to start well [in the second leg] and do our best. We have home advantage with our supporters there, but we have to do better than today.

“We need to focus more and try to get to the semi-final.”