Al Duhail claim slender lead over Persepolis

Al Duhail took a step closer to the last four of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday after edging Persepolis 1-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

The only goal of the game at the Khalifa International Stadium came in the 15th minute when Edmilson Junior forced his way free down the left before hanging a ball up at the back post, where Almoez Ali ghosted in ahead of his marker to nod past Alireza Beiranvand.

With neither side able to find the back of the net again for the remainder of the 90 minutes, it is the Qatari outfit who now have one foot in the semi-finals after matching the tournament record of nine wins in a row.

Nonetheless, Persepolis have good reason to be confident in their ability to overturn the deficit in the return encounter at the Azadi Stadium on September 18, especially given the way they matched their opponents for much of the clash despite losing out in the possession stakes.

The victor of the tie will go on to meet either Al Sadd or Esteghlal in the semis, with the former currently leading 3-1 on aggregate.

FULL-TIME | Al Duhail SC (QAT) 1-0 Persepolis FC (IRN) Al Duhail win their ninth consecutive game in the #ACL2018! However, the result remains close as we move on to the second leg.#DUHvPER pic.twitter.com/Vz6DHkRfJs — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) August 28, 2018

AL DUHAIL: Amine Lecomte, Murad Naji, Mohammed Musa, Lucas Mendes, Sultan Al-Brake, Luiz Junior (Abdullah Al-Ahrak 68’), Assim Madibo (Bassam Al-Rawi 76’), Edmilson Junior (Ali Afif 86’), Nam Tae-hee, Almoez Ali, Youssef El-Arabi.

PERSEPOLIS: Alireza Beiranvand, Hossein Mahini, Jalal Hosseini, Shoja’ Khalilzadeh, Mohammad Ansari, Kamal Kamyabinia, Siamak Nemati (Adam Hemati 88’), Bashar Resan, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ali Alipour (Godwin Mensha 79’), Omid Alishah.