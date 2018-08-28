Kashima Antlers down Tianjin Quanjian to put one foot in semis

Kashima Antlers produced a masterful display on Tuesday evening to claim a 2-0 win over Tianjin Quanjian in the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarter-final.

With the Antlers dominating proceedings at the Kashima Soccer Stadium from the opening whistle, it initially looked as though it might be one of those evenings where they would rue left to rue their profligacy after spurning a host of chances in the first half.

Captain Yasushi Endo was the biggest culprit having made his way into a number of excellent positions, while striker Yuma Suzuki was lively but just failed to connect with a couple of dangerous deliveries into the box.

32′ CLOSE! Yuma tries to attack the low cross into the box but makes no connection and the opportunity is gone!#KSMvTJQ #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/Mqw2PuviiK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) August 28, 2018

But, right on the hour mark, the deadlock was finally broken when Endo was left in space just inside the area and cushioned a header to the similarly-unmarked Leo Silva, who clinically lashed a shot past Zhang Lu.

Then, in the 72nd minute, Kashima’s other Brazilian import Serginho – on his Champions League debut – latched onto a clever first-time pass by Koki Anzai before unleashing a 25-yard rocket into the back of the net to double their lead.

With a two-goal cushion now in their grasp, the Antlers then showed their professionalism by seeing out the remainder of the contest without ever being really threatened by Quanjian, putting them in a strong position ahead of the return encounter in China on September 18.

FULL-TIME | Kashima Antlers (JPN) 2-0 Tianjin Quanjian FC (CHN) A deserved home win for @atlrs_official ! Denying @AlexandrePato and Tianjin any away goals in the opening leg of their #ACL2018 Quarter-final!#KSMvTJQ pic.twitter.com/0lzNec4HHJ — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) August 28, 2018

KASHIMA ANTLERS: Kwoun Sun-tae, Atsuto Uchida, Jung Seung-hyun, Tomoya Inukai, Shuto Yamamoto, Kento Misao, Leo Silva, Yasushi Endo (Ryota Nagaki 83’), Serginho (Shoma Doi 87’), Koki Anzai, Yuma Suzuki (Takeshi Kanamori 79’).

TIANJIN QUANJIAN: Zhang Lu, Zhang Cheng, Liu Yiming, Kwon Kyung-won, Wang Xiaolong, Zhao Xuri (Sun Ke 84’), Wang Jie (Wu Wei 70’), Zheng Dalun, Yang Xu, Wang Yongpo (Su Yuanjie 84’), Alexandre Pato.