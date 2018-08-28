Bluewings part ways with coach Seo Jung-won on eve of ACL quarter-final

Suwon Samsung Bluewings coach Seo Jung-won has left his job just one day before the club take on South Korean compatriots Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

In an official statement, the club announced: “Suwon Samsung Bluewings coach Seo Jung-won has resigned.

“He confirmed this on August 27 as he was unable to meet the expectations of the fans and feels responsible for recent performances, which is the reason for his resignation.”

The Bluewings are one of Korea Republic’s traditional heavyweights with four K League 1 titles to their names, along with back-to-back AFC Champions League triumphs from 2000 to 2002.

Under Seo, an 87-cap ex-South Korean international who featured at the 1994 and 1994 FIFA World Cups, Suwon were runners-up in K League 1 in 2014 and 2015, and also won the Korean FA Cup in 2016.

However, they have failed to really challenge for the league title in the past two seasons, finishing 11 points behind champions Jeonbuk last term.

I am understandably over the moon about this. Seo has been holding this club back for too long. To do this the day before such a huge game in the #ACL2018 speaks volumes to the character of the man. Suwon will have to climb a mountain when they go to Jeonju tomorrow. #Kleague https://t.co/3VY3sy7GBu — Scott Whitelock (@ScottySSBFC) August 28, 2018

And, with the Bluewings currently 21 points off the pace this season, Seo has decided to call time on his reign.

Still, the timing of his departure is fairly curious especially given his side remain in the running to claim a third continental crown and meet Jeonbuk on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarter-finals.