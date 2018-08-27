AFC Champions League quarter-finals: What happens next?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks ahead at the big stories from this week’s AFC Champions League quarter-final action.

The 2018 AFC Champions League resumes this week with eight sides still in the running to be crowned champions of Asia.

Monday’s action involves the first of two “Qatar v Iran” clashes with Esteghlal hosting Al Sadd at the Azadi Stadium.

The other West Zone tie takes place a day later with Al Duhail looking to make it nine wins in a row against Persepolis at the Khalifa International Stadium, which would match Ulsan Hyundai’s competition record of most consecutive victories.

Tuesday’s other game sees Japan’s Kashima Antlers face off against Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian in the East, while the quarter-final first leg action concludes on Wednesday with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings meeting in an all-Korea Republic affair.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks ahead to the major plotlines from this week’s ACL action.

Can new-look Esteghlal match it with Al Sadd?

Although the positive of Iran’s outstanding displays at the 2018 FIFA World Cup saw several players earn big-money moves, the downside – at least on the domestic front – has been clubs like Esteghlal losing key players midway through their continental campaign.

Both Omid Ebrahimi and Majid Hosseini have left for greener pastures, along with foreign stars Mame Thiam and Server Djeparov, meaning Esteghlal coach Winfried Schafer certainly has plenty of gaps to fill.

On paper, the likes of Iraq international Humam Tariq, ex-Manchester United academy star Markus Neumayr and Morteza Tabrizi – who netted four goals in the group stage for Zob Ahan – make for good reinforcements.

The #ACL2018 quarter-final first leg kicks off with 🇮🇷 Esteghlal taking on 🇶🇦 @AlsaddSC! Check out our preview 👉 https://t.co/3PGZOV87mz pic.twitter.com/HE54IQxcXA — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) August 27, 2018

But good enough to beat an Al Sadd side boasting quality all over the park, including the all-Spanish midfield duo of Xavi and Gabi, as well as nine-goal hitman Baghdad Bounedjah?

Especially with home advantage, how Esteghlal fare on Monday will give a good indication as to whether they have what it takes to go further in the ACL.

Kashima Antlers v Tianjin Quanjian – the battle of the surprise packages

After qualifying from an evenly-contested Group H, few gave Kashima Antlers a chance against Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG in the Round of 16 but the J1 League outfit went on to claim an impressive 5-3 aggregate win.

The Antlers perhaps do not have as many star names as the rest of the competitors but they work magnificently as a team and, in 22-year-old striker Yuma Suzuki, have one of the brightest talents in Japanese football.

On Tuesday, they come up against another big-spending Chinese side in Tianjin Quanjian, another team who have exceeded all expectations by reaching further than Guangzhou Evergrande and SIPG and who have famous names Alexandre Pato and Anthony Modeste leading a potent attack.

19' GOAL! 1-1 Tianjin Quanjian Barely a minute after Guangzhou take the lead the concede the equaliser to Tianjin's Pato. It's game on at Tianhe Stadium!#ACL2018 #GZEvTJQ pic.twitter.com/aZw9LM9TFg — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

Nonetheless, the loss of Belgium international Axel Witsel to Borussia Dortmund leaves a big hole in the middle of the park, one that Kashima’s experienced midfielders Ryota Nagaki and Shoma Doi could look to exploit.

Is there any stopping the Al Duhail juggernaut?

Four teams have already tried this season and none have succeeded in avoiding defeat against the new powerhouses on the block: Al Duhail.

Yet, Al Duhail have not yet come up against a side of Persepolis’ quality and the Iranian giants could prove to be their first major hurdle, especially with World Cup hero Alireza Beiranvand to beat in the opposition goal.

Muftah : " Al Duhail Is Infront Of A Historical Confrontation " https://t.co/L2nD8hWKao pic.twitter.com/NnGCbmib41 — نادي الدحيل الرياضي (@DuhailSC) August 25, 2018

Al Duhail also made the strange decision of replacing coach Djamel Belmadi, who led them to the domestic treble last season, with Tunisia’s World Cup boss Nabil Maaloul.

Still, they have picked up seven points out a possible nine since the start of the new Qatar Stars League season and are yet to concede a goal.

On the other hand, Persepolis have gone winless in their last three league outings and will need to rediscover some form if they are to have any chance of a positive result in Doha.

Which South Korean giants will reign supreme?

While the beauty of a continental competition is seeing the best sides from various countries matching it with one another, the occasional local clash does add a bit of extra spice and rivalry and that is what Wednesday’s meeting between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings will offer.

After missing out on being part of Asia’s elite last term, Jeonbuk – the 2016 champions – have made up for lost time by picking up six wins in eight outings, racking up 26 goals along the way to be the tournament’s top scorers thus far in 2018.

Jeonbuk manager Choi Kang-hee has not seen a need to bolster an already-formidable side despite losing attacking dynamo Lee Jae-sung to 2. Bundesliga outfit Holstein Kiel.

It is a different story for Suwon, though, with notable arrivals in Elvis Saric and Park Jong-woo, who will be looking to increase the supply to forwards Dejan Damjanovic and Waguininho.

Korea Republic remains the most successful nation in ACL history having had 11 former champions, and whichever K League side advances to the last four has reason to be confident in their prospects.