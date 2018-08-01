Ex-Liverpool keeper Brad Jones joins ACL hopefuls Al Nassr

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones is set to play a key role in Al Nassr’s bid to qualify for the 2019 AFC Champions League after joining the club on Wednesday.

Jones is best known for his time in the Premier League, where he began his career with Middlesbrough but then spent five seasons as a back-up to Pepe Reina and Simon Mignolet.

#ALNASSR signed a two year contract with Australian goalkeeper @Brad_Jones1 Bradley Scott Jones, welcome to the Global Club Brad! pic.twitter.com/DkWs2o9N9Q — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrSaudiFCe) August 1, 2018

More recently, he has been plying his trade in Netherlands as Feyenoord’s first-choice custodian but has now decided to make Saudi Arabia his next port of call.

Al Nassr are one of the traditional heavyweights in the Saudi Professional League but the last of their eight titles came back in 2014/15.

Last season, they finished third behind champions Al Hilal and Al Ahli, which should be enough to hand them a place in the qualifying playoff berth for next year’s AFC Champions League.