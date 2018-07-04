Yohan Cabaye joins AFC Champions League hopefuls Al Nasr

Emirati outfit Al Nasr’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s AFC Champions League have received a huge boost with their capture of France international Yohan Cabaye.

Al Nasr confirmed the transfer on Tuesday evening, with Cabaye joining from Crystal Palace on a two-year deal and has been given the number seven jersey.

The Frenchman’s move to Asia – the first time he will play outside Europe – marks the end of his three-season stint at Selhurst Park, where he netted ten goals in 106 appearances.

Al Nasr are currently preparing for the start of the 2018-19 UAE Pro-League campaign but, having finished fourth last season, will have a chance to qualify for next year’s Champions League via the playoffs.

While plenty of illustrious names have graced West Asian football in recent years, with Spanish maestro Xavi currently playing for Qatar’s Al Sadd, Cabaye will be one of the more famous names to ply his trade in United Arab Emirates.

Currently, Al Ain boast the services of Marcus Berg, who has helped Sweden reach the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at present, while former Real Madrid and Chelsea man Lassana Diarra briefly turned out for Al Jazira in 2017.