Dominant Al Duhail march past Al Ain into last eight

Al Duhail enhanced their credentials as AFC Champions League title contenders after beating Al Ain 4-1 on Tuesday to complete an 8-3 aggregate win in the Round of 16.

Already leading 4-2 from last week’s first leg, Al Duhail opened the scoring at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium after 12 minutes when Nam Tae-hee did well to jink his way free down the left and drill in a low cross that Mohamed Ahmed could only divert into his own goal.

12′ GOAL! 1-0 @DuhailSC A brilliant run into the box followed by a low cross from Nam Tae-hee was deflected into the back of his own net by Mohamed Ahmad! #DUHvAIN #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/z8zLC04mhW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

Right on the hour mark, the Qatari hosts doubled their lead when Ismaeel Mohammad drilled in a cross from the right that Al Ain keeper Khalid Eisa was just unable to tip to safety, allowing Youssef El-Arabi to convert from close range.

30′ GOAL! 2-0 @DuhailSC! A clearance from the defense gave it straight to Hussein El Shahat, who crossed it across goal for Youssef El-Arabi who made no mistake in doubling the home side’s lead!#DUHvAIN #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/7htL8HFCEA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

Despite having already effectively sealed their progress into the quarter-finals, Duhail refused to take their foot off the pedal and got their third of the evening nine minutes into the second half.

Bombing forward from defence, left-back Sultan Al-Brake got in behind the opposition defence and, although his initial effort was saved by Khalid, Ismaeel was on hand to slot home on the follow-up.

54′ GOAL! 3-0 @DuhailSC! A failed attempt by Sultan Al Brake to chip the keeper was followed up into the back of the net by Ismail Mohammad! Duhail are looking set for their 8th straight win in the competition!#DUHvAIN #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/Gjkdk0Poqp — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

And, six minutes from time, El-Arabi completed the rout when he completed the rout from the penalty spot, after Bassam Al-Rawi’s ferocious shot had been blocked by the hand of Mohanad Salem.

86′ GOAL! 4-0 @DuhailSC! Interesting run up, Youssef El-Arabi!👀🏃‍♂️

The striker makes no mistake in slotting in his second of the game!#DUHvAIN #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/tyxePpEEC0 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

Nonetheless, Al Ain did grab a consolation deep into injury-time when Omar Abdulrahman sent Amine Lecomte the wrong way with a penalty of his own, after he had been felled inside the area by Abdullah Al-Ahrak.

GOAL! 1-4 @alainfcae! Omar Abdulrahman scores the penalty to earn a consolation goal for the visitors.#DUHvAIN #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/uPXYRxhz7g — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 15, 2018

AL DUHAIL: Amine Lecomte, Murad Naji, Mohammed Musa, Lucas Mendes, Sultan Al-Brake, Luiz Junior, Karim Boudiaf (Bassam Al-Rawi 69’), Ismaeel Mohammad, Nam Tae-hee (Abdullah Al-Ahrak 75’), Almoez Ali (Ali Afif 66’), Youssef El-Arabi.

AL AIN: Khalid Eisa, Mohamed Ahmed, Ismail Ahmed (Bandar Al-Ahbabi 46’), Mohanad Salem, Tsukasa Shiotani, Ahmed Barman (Amer Abdulrahman 59’), Mohammad Abdulrahman, Hussein El Shahat, Omar Abdulrahman, Rayan Yaslam, Ahmed Khalil (Ibrahim Diaky 69’).