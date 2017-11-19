Two-time champions Suwon Bluewings seal ACL playoff berth

Two-time winners Suwon Bluewings will have to qualify via the playoffs if they are to play in the AFC Champions League for a fourth consecutive season.

Suwon finished their 2017 K-League Classic season on Sunday with a 3-2 win over champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

The result was enough for them to seal a third-place finish ahead of Ulsan Hyundai and FC Seoul, who were also both victorious in their respective games against Gangwon FC and FC Seoul.

Goal!!! And what a strike too. Santos gives @bluewingsfc the lead and puts them in the ACL. That was top drawer. He's flipped this game on its head. 2-3 #kleague — The K-League Kilt (@kleague_kilt) November 19, 2017

Suwon are no strangers to the Champions League having won back-to-back titles from 2000 to 2002 when the competition was still known as the Asian Club Championship, and are just one of four teams in history to have retained the crown.

While the Bluewings remain very much on track to take their place among Asia’s elite once more in 2018, they will have to earn their place against other hopefuls from around the continent’s East Zone.

Full Time: Jeonbuk 2-3 Suwon. Jeonbuk threw everything at them once behind, but Suwon had done enough. Great performance from Santos for the Bluewings today. Changed the game completely. Suwon will be in the Champions League next season. #kleague #ACL2018 — Matthew Binns (@Matt_Binns) November 19, 2017

This year, it was Ulsan Hyundai who had to progress through this means and were given a real test against Hong Kong’s Kitchee, before ultimately progressing on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Korea Republic have one final ACL spot up for grabs, which will be decided when Busan IPark meet Ulsan in a two-legged final.

Here’s how things ended after 38 rounds in #KLeague Classic. @SANGJUSANGMU & @BusaniparkFC still to play a 2-legged playoff for the 12th & final spot in 2018’s top flight. pic.twitter.com/zBwy5XNh8P — K League United (@KLeagueUnited) November 19, 2017

The winner of that tie will join Jeonbuk and Jeju, the second-placed side in the K-League classic, as direct entrants to the group stage next year.