AFC Club Rankings: JDT climb 16 places to become ASEAN No. 3 after 2-1 win over Suwon in ACL 2020

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have climbed 16 places in the AFC Club Rankings to occupy the 35th position after a monumental 2-1 win over Suwon Samsung Bluewings in AFC Champions League 2020 this week.

JDT bounced back from a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of J1 League side Vissel Kobe on the opening day by downing K League outfit Suwon at their brand new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Tuesday with Gonzalo Cabrera and Mauricio scoring for the Malaysian side.

[AFC Rankings update : Club Ranking] After JDT's victory this week, some Malaysian clubs have increased their rank

🇲🇾 @OfficialJohor 35th (+16)

🇲🇾 @official_kfa 122nd (+8)

View the full ranking here https://t.co/yvCUmORRbi#ACL2020 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) March 4, 2020

And as a result of the win, JDT, who had dropped to 51st in Asia only a week ago after a dismal start to their continental campaign, have improved their ranking to 35th.

This means that the Southern Tigers are now the highest-ranked ASEAN side in Asia after Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC, who are 23rd, and Thailand’s Buriram United, who continue to occupy the 25th rank.

Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United are the fourth best side from Southeast Asia as they fell to 39th in Asia.

Other Malaysian clubs also have improved their rankings this week with Kedah FA climbing eight places to 122nd and FELDA United rising seven places to 126th.