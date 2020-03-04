AFC Champions League |

AFC Club Rankings: JDT climb 16 places to become ASEAN No. 3 after 2-1 win over Suwon in ACL 2020

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have climbed 16 places in the AFC Club Rankings to occupy the 35th position after a monumental 2-1 win over Suwon Samsung Bluewings in AFC Champions League 2020 this week.

JDT bounced back from a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of J1 League side Vissel Kobe on the opening day by downing K League outfit Suwon at their brand new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Tuesday with Gonzalo Cabrera and Mauricio scoring for the Malaysian side.

And as a result of the win, JDT, who had dropped to 51st in Asia only a week ago after a dismal start to their continental campaign, have improved their ranking to 35th.

This means that the Southern Tigers are now the highest-ranked ASEAN side in Asia after Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC, who are 23rd, and Thailand’s Buriram United, who continue to occupy the 25th rank.

Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United are the fourth best side from Southeast Asia as they fell to 39th in Asia.

Credit: FootyRankings

Other Malaysian clubs also have improved their rankings this week with Kedah FA climbing eight places to 122nd and FELDA United rising seven places to 126th.

