Jeonbuk snatch draw at the death as Sydney go nine AFC Champions League games without a win

Sydney FC were denied a first win in the AFC Champions League in almost two years after Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors struck at the death to salvage a 2-2 draw at Jubilee Oval on Wednesday.

Following a goalless first half in the Group H encounter, it was the South Korean visitors who took the lead five minutes after the restart.

A corner swung in by Kim Bo-kyung was flicked on by Hong Jeong-ho at the near post and Sydney midfielder Luke Brattan – in an attempt to intercept – stuck out a foot but only contrived to stab the ball into his own goal.

Six minutes later, however, Sydney equalised when a searching throw-in was completely misjudged by Hong and paved the way for Trent Buhagiar to advance down the left.

Showing excellent skill and composure, Buhagiar floored Choi Bo-kyung as he skipped outside his opponent before squeezing his shot past Song Bum-keun at the near post.

Jeonbuk had a couple of opportunities to reclaim the lead after the hour mark when Cho Kyu-seong and Han Kyo-won were both served gilt-edge openings on a platter, but they both wastefully sent their shots off target.

Instead, it was Sydney who went on to edge ahead albeit in controversial fashion in the 77th minute.

A quick break by the hosts saw Buhagiar and Le Fondre combined to set up Rhyan Grant, whose point-blank range effort was blocked by a prone Choi.

Upon consultation with the linesman, referee Ahmed Abu Bakar Said pointed to the spot and even showed Choi a straight red – although replays showed that the Jeonbuk captain had brilliantly contorted himself to block the shot with his body.

It was Le Fondre who stepped up to the spot and made no mistake in sending Song the wrong way, and it initially looked as though Sydney were on course to end their eight-game winless run and also claim a first home win in the ACL since 2016.

But, with a minute left on the clock, a speculative 20-yard drive from Murilo Henrique came back off the foot of the post and Cho reacted brilliantly to fire home on the rebound and earn Jeonbuk a deserved share of the spoils.

SYDNEY FC: Andrew Redmayne, Rhyan Grant, Ryan McGowan, Alex Wilkinson, Joel King, Harry Van Der Saag (Anthony Caceres 65’), Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Alexander Baumjohann (Marco Tilio 86’), Trent Buhagiar (Kosta Barbarouses 77’), Adam le Fondre.

JEONBUK HYUNDAI MOTORS: Song Bum-keun, Choi Chul-soon, Hong Jeong-ho, Choi Bo-kyung, Kim Jin-su, Lee Soo-bin, Kim Bo-kyung, Takahiro Kunimoto (Murilo Henrique 83’), Han Kyo-won, Lee Seung-gi (Cho Kyu-seong 61’), Lars Veldwijk (Lee Seong-yoon 79’).