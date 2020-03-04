Cabrera sets sights on knockout round after Johor Darul Ta’zim win over Suwon

Gonzalo Cabrera believes there is no reason why Johor Darul Ta’zim cannot be vying for a place in the AFC Champions League 2020 knockout round after they beat Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2-1 on Tuesday.

Having began their Group G campaign with a heavy 5-1 loss to Vissel Kobe, JDT bounced back at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium by defeating Suwon for only their second win in the history of the competition after last season’s 1-0 triumph over Kashima Antlers.

Cabrera opened the scoring with a 13th-minute penalty and, although the visitors levelled the scores six minutes after the restart through a Terry Antonis stunner, Mauricio popped up to head home the winner with 17 minutes left on the clock.

Highlights – Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings

The result means JDT are currently second in Group G behind Vissel although Guangzhou Evergrande are yet to play a game, due to a series of postponements in their fixtures due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

But, buoyed by Tuesday’s win, Cabrera believes the target now has to be challenging for a spot in the Round of 16.

“We have a lot of confidence playing here in Johor,” said the Argentine-Iraqi, according to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“We showed this against Kashima and now we’ve shown it again against Suwon, so I think JDT can fight to get to the next round of the AFC Champions League.”

Having been with Harimau Selatan since 2017, Cabrera is now one of the most-seasoned campaigners at the club and revealed he did not feel any nerves prior to handing his side what proved to be an important lead.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel a lot of pressure because I was confident and I knew where I wanted to put the ball before I took it,” he revealed. “The important thing was that I scored.”

“It was a strange game because we started well then lost focus in the second half and let our opponents have a lot of chances.

“But last week we trained a lot to prepare for this game and we did a very good job, and showed to our fans that we could do it.”

Having opened their domestic campaign last weekend with a 1-0 win over Kedah, JDT will be looking to continue their good form Saturday when they entertain UiTM FC in the Malaysia Super League.