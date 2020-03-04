AFC Champions League |

Cabrera sets sights on knockout round after Johor Darul Ta’zim win over Suwon

Gabriel Tan Gabriel Tan

Gonzalo Cabrera believes there is no reason why Johor Darul Ta’zim cannot be vying for a place in the AFC Champions League 2020 knockout round after they beat Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2-1 on Tuesday.

Having began their Group G campaign with a heavy 5-1 loss to Vissel Kobe, JDT bounced back at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium by defeating Suwon for only their second win in the history of the competition after last season’s 1-0 triumph over Kashima Antlers.

Cabrera opened the scoring with a 13th-minute penalty and, although the visitors levelled the scores six minutes after the restart through a Terry Antonis stunner, Mauricio popped up to head home the winner with 17 minutes left on the clock.

Highlights – Johor Darul Ta’zim vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings

The result means JDT are currently second in Group G behind Vissel although Guangzhou Evergrande are yet to play a game, due to a series of postponements in their fixtures due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

But, buoyed by Tuesday’s win, Cabrera believes the target now has to be challenging for a spot in the Round of 16.

“We have a lot of confidence playing here in Johor,” said the Argentine-Iraqi, according to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“We showed this against Kashima and now we’ve shown it again against Suwon, so I think JDT can fight to get to the next round of the AFC Champions League.”

Having been with Harimau Selatan since 2017, Cabrera is now one of the most-seasoned campaigners at the club and revealed he did not feel any nerves prior to handing his side what proved to be an important lead.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel a lot of pressure because I was confident and I knew where I wanted to put the ball before I took it,” he revealed. “The important thing was that I scored.”

“It was a strange game because we started well then lost focus in the second half and let our opponents have a lot of chances.

“But last week we trained a lot to prepare for this game and we did a very good job, and showed to our fans that we could do it.”

Having opened their domestic campaign last weekend with a 1-0 win over Kedah, JDT will be looking to continue their good form Saturday when they entertain UiTM FC in the Malaysia Super League.

Comments