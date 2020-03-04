JDT head coach Benjamin Mora demands even sharper displays after historic win over Suwon Bluewings

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Benjamin Mora has demanded sharper displays from his players after their historic win over Suwon Samsung Bluewings in AFC Champions League 2020.

JDT, who had lost 5-1 to Vissel Kobe in their ACL 2020 opener, bounced back in the continental competition with goals from Gonzalo Cabrera and Mauricio downing the K League club 2-1 and ensuring their first win in Group G.

“We had opportunities. That’s the important thing, that we had the opportunities,” Mora told The-AFC.com after the game.

“Now we need to be sharper and we need to take advantage of these opportunities. This means the team works together, the team group works well and when we lose the ball we come back and we’re going to attack all the time,” said the Mexican tactician.

“So congratulations for the team, we had a very good match,” he added.

Diogo Luis Santo had won an early penalty for the Southern Tigers at their brand new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium which was converted by Cabrera before Terry Antonis drew level for the visiting South Korean outfit.

However, Mauricio headed in a cross from Nazmi Faiz in the 73rd minute to hand JDT a historic win in Asia’s premier club football competition.

“It was a very difficult match. The South Korean team were very disciplined, very strong, they were very powerful,” he added.

“We needed to sit back a little bit to wait for the opportunity, we needed to work as a team, to shift and to push forward, to draw at times to help each other in the coverage. We did a good job, I think, for the fans and with the result we’re very happy for the boys,” Mora said.

JDT’s next engagement in AFC Champions League will be the return leg at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on April 4.

(Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers)