Johor Darul Ta’zim stun Suwon to kickstart AFC Champions League 2020 campaign

Johor Darul Ta’zim are up and running in AFC Champions League 2020 after producing a spirited display to claim a 2-1 upset triumph over Suwon Samsung Bluewings at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Tuesday.

After JDT had taken a 13th-minute lead through a Gonzalo Cabrera penalty, the visitors equalised six minutes after the restart courtesy of a stunner by Terry Antonis.

But, with 17 minutes left on the clock, centre-back Mauricio popped up to head home his second goal in as many games for what proved to be the winner, as his team went on to claim only their second win in the history of the competition.

Having been handed an emphatic 5-1 defeat to Vissel Kobe on Match Day 1, JDT entered the match knowing they needed a positive result if they were to boost their prospects of progressing from Group G.

They could not have asked for a better start as they were awarded penalty just 11 minutes into the contest, when Diogo raced through onto Nazmi Faiz’s visionary through-pass before being tripped inside the area by Min Sang-gi.

It was Cabrera who stepped up to the spot and, although Suwon goalkeeper No Dong-geon went the correct direction, there was enough power on the shot to send it nestling into the back of the net.

The Bluewings did have a glorious opportunity to pull level in the 15th minute when Adam Taggart was played in by Kim Min-woo with only Farizal Marlias to beat, only to blaze wildly over from 15 yards out.

Diogo then broke free again six minutes before halftime when an error in judgement by Doneil Henry allowed him to race through down the right and towards goal but, just as he was about to pull the trigger, the Suwon centre-back made a fine recovery to weigh in with a goal-saving tackle.

Nonetheless, the South Korean outfit were not to be denied their equaliser in the 51st minute when a neat pass by Lee Jong-sung found Antonis on the edge of the box, and the Australian proceeded to curl a sublime effort beyond a stranded Farizal into the top corner.

At this stage, it looked as though Suwon were in the ascendancy but in the 73rd minute, the hosts struck again.

After the Bluewings failed to fully clear their lines at a corner, the excellent Nazmi swung an inch-perfect cross towards the back post where Mauricio was lurking to stoop low and guide a header past No.

As the visitors pushed forward with greater intensity in search of the equaliser, JDT actually have chances to kill off the contest on the counter and, with ten minutes remaining, a 50-yard charge by Cabrera set up Diogo but he could only watch on as his low shot deflected off the outside of the post.

In the end, however, JDT did enough to claim a memorable win – one that puts them back in contention for a top-two finish in Group G and a potential place in the Round of 16.

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM: Farizal Marlias, S. Kunanlan, Mauricio, Fadhli Shas, La’Vere Corbin-Ong, Afiq Fazail (Syamer Kutty Abba 64’), Natxo Insa, Nazmi Faiz (Syafiq Ahmad 85’), Safawi Rasid, Gonzalo Cabrera (Akhyar Rashid 89’), Diogo.

SUWON SAMSUNG BLUEWINGS: No Dong-geon, Myeong Jun-jae (Terry Antonis 46’), Doneil Henry, Min Sang-gi, Hong Chul, Lee Jong-sung, Choi Sung-keun, Kim Gun-hee (Han Eui-kwon 46’), Kim Min-woo (Han Seok-hee 74’), Yeom Ki-hun, Adam Taggart.