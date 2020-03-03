5 talking points as JDT record famous 2-1 win over Suwon Bluewings in AFC Champions League 2020

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) bounced back in the AFC Champions League 2020 by recording a 2-1 victory over Suwon Samsung Bluewings at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor, Malaysia on Tuesday.

The 2019 Malaysia Super League champions had suffered a humiliating 5-1 loss to Vissel Kobe in their ACL 2020 Group G opener last month, but goals from Gonzalo Cabrera and Mauricio handed JDT only their second-ever win in the AFC Champions League.

So, let us take a look at the five key talking points from the ACL 2020 tie…

1) JDT weakened by absence of key stars

JDT had gotten their domestic campaign off to a winning start edging Kedah FA 1-0 in the Malaysia Super League opener and in doing so lifted the Piala Sumbangsih for the third time in a row. However, the Southern Tigers were without influential duo Harris Harun and Aidil Zafuan for their second ACL 2020 group stage outing meaning that Fadhli Shas and Natxo Insa were handed their first starts of the season. Also absent were Matthew Davies and Leandro Velazquez, two players who were not registered by the club for the continental competition, with S Kunanlan and Nazmi Faiz coming into the starting 11 to replace the ineligible duo.

2) Johor lead, albeit under questionable circumstances

But it was one of those stand-ins Nazmi Faiz who produced the cutting pass that led to the Malaysian champions opening the scoring at their brand new home ground. The 25-year-old split the Suwon defence sending through on goal Diogo who went down inside the box after a tackle from Min Sang-gi in the 12th minute. Even though replays showed the contact had occurred just at the edge of the box, experienced Iranian referee Alireza Faghani had given the home side a penalty in consultation with his assistant. Gonzalo Cabrera planted his penalty past custodian No Dong-geon to give the Southern Tigers their first AFC Champions League goal at their new den.

3) Taggart fails to capitalise on chances…

Suwon tried to find a way back wasting no time and Adam Taggart had time and space inside the box to draw level only two minutes after they went down. However, the Australia international fired his shot over the target as the JDT backline breathed a sigh of relief. Taggart was once again off target from a corner kick which was missed by JDT goalkeeper Farizal Marlias leaving the 26-year-old with an open goal to aim at the far post in the 20th minute. Taggart’s bad day in front of the goal continued in the second half when he could only direct his header straight at Farizal from close range after connecting with a Hong Chul cross. In between, JDT could have doubled their lead if it wasn’t for Doneil Henry who denied Diogo with a last-ditch tackle inside the box.

4) …Before his compatriot strikes off the bench!

However, it was another Aussie who gave Suwon a lifeline in the game. Suwon head coach Lee Lim-saeng had decided to introduce Terry Antonis in place of Myung Joon-jae at half time and the change brought immediate result as the 26-year-old midfielder found the back of the net from a pass by Lee Jong-Sung barely six minutes after coming on. The Australian has had little time to impress the South Korean supporters since joining Suwon from Melbourne Victory last year, but he will be hoping to put on a good show for the K League club when the new season finally kicks off!

5) Mauricio header does the job for Johor again!

FULL-TIME | 🇲🇾 @OfficialJohor 2-1 @bluewingsfc 🇰🇷 👏 JDT mark their first-ever #ACL game at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium with a victory. 🇧🇷 Mauricio headed home the winner as the hosts pick up their 1⃣st win in Group G of #ACL2020. #JDTvSUW pic.twitter.com/qZhMA2DOCU — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) March 3, 2020

Shoulders did not drop for JDT after the South Koreans had come back into the game and there was a feeling among the 25,000 or so Johor supporters at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium that their side could steal a famous win on the night. And so it proved in the 73rd minute when the Suwon defence failed to clear their lines letting Nazmi to float in a delightful cross that was headed home by Mauricio. The former Lazio defender had scored JDT’s first competitive goal at their new stadium with a header last week and scored at the same end on Tuesday to produce an even memorable night for the Malaysian club in Asia’s premier club football competition.

(Photos credit: Johor Southern Tigers)