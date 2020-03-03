AFC Champions League 2020: JDT vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are taking on Suwon Samsung Bluewings in their second outing of AFC Champions League 2020 at the new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor, Malaysia on Tuesday.

The Malaysia Super League champions are making their second successive appearance in the group stages of AFC Champions League, but had suffered a 5-1 defeat away to Vissel Kobe in their group stage opener last month.

Meanwhile, K League outfit Suwon Samsung Bluewings had also suffered a defeat to Vissel Kobe in their first match of ACL 2020, albeit a narrow 1-0 loss at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Korea Republic coming on February 19.

Suwon Samsung Bluewings and JDT are in Group G of the AFC Champions League 2020 along with Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande FC and J1 League side Vissel Kobe.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2020 match between JDT and Suwon Samsung Bluewings will take place on March 3, 2020 and kicks off at 8:45 PM HKT.

The Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS for the LIVE coverage of the AFC Champions League 2020 match between JDT and Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

Fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Champions League 2020.