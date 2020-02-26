Chiangrai United’s ACL 2020 clash against FC Seoul postponed due to coronavirus threat

Thai League 1 champions Chiangrai United’s AFC Champions League 2020 tie against FC Seoul scheduled to be held next week has been postponed due to the coronavirus threat.

The Thai club were to travel to Korea Republic to face the K League outfit at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on March 3 in a match that would have been played behind closed doors, as per a decision from South Korea’s football officials.

However, Chiangrai, who are playing their maiden season in ACL, had written to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), through the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), requesting the Group E match to be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing global health emergency.

FC Seoul 🇰🇷 Vs Chiang Rai Utd 🇹🇭 postponed. Had to happen #ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/O8k4fEbUCd — Paulmurphy (@PaulmurphyBKK) February 26, 2020

And the AFC has now agreed to postpone the match until further notice.

“We have taken note of the request from your affiliated club, Chiangrai United to postpone the upcoming match scheduled to be played in Seoul, Korea Republic and taking into consideration all the points raised, the AFC has now decided to postpone the match until further notice,” AFC general secretary Windsor John said in a letter dated February 26 to FAT general secretary Korrawee Prissananantakul.

Chiangrai have suffered two defeats in as many matches in ACL 2020 so far losing 1-0 to both Melbourne Victory and Beijing Guoan FC this month.

The Beetles were supposed to play FC Seoul away on March 3 before the return fixture at the Singha Stadium in Chiang Rai on April 8.

Read more: K League season suspended indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak worsens in South Korea