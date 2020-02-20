FC Goa create history becoming first Indian club to book a place in AFC Champions League group stage

Indian club FC Goa have created history by booking a place in the group stages of AFC Champions League 2021 after emerging victorious in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) regular season.

After finishing top of the table during ISL’s league phase, FC Goa will now represent India in ACL 2021 when Asia’s premier club football competition will be expanded to accommodate 40 clubs from its current 32-team format.

Up until 2020, it was the I-League winners who represented the country in ACL joining the qualification stages of the competition in Preliminary Round 1. However, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had replaced I-League with ISL, started in 2014, as the top tier league in the country recently.

While the winners of ISL regular season get a group stage entry in the expanded ACL starting this year, the ISL runners-up will take part in the AFC Cup 2021 qualifying play-offs and the I-League winners will book a place in the group stages of the AFC Cup.

FC Goa claimed a berth in the ACL and a first-ever ISL League Winners Shield by thrashing Jamshedpur FC 5-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday with Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous (2), Jackichand Singh and Mourtada Fall scoring for the victors.

Goa finished the league with 39 points from 18 matches to qualify for the play-off stages. They are now on course to become the first Indian club to participate in the AFC Champions League tournament proper.

Former champions ATK have also secured a place in the ISL play-offs currently sitting second with 33 points from 17 matches followed by defending champions Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City with 29 and 26 points respectively.

“We are grateful and honoured by the opportunity to represent India in the ACL for the first time ever and we certainly won’t be taking it lightly. This was our goal for the last three years and now we’ve finally got there,” FC Goa president Akshay Tandon said.

(Photo credit: FC Goa)