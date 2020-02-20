AFC Champions League 2020 Match Day 2: The Top 8

After another thrilling round of matches in AFC Champions League 2020, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks the eight best players from Match Day 2.

Into the second week of AFC Champions League 2020 action and thus far only four teams have been able to make record two wins in a row, taking into account that several teams in the East have played just one or even no matches yet due to the travel restrictions stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Given how Japanese teams have dominated the East in recent years, it is perhaps no surprise that Vissel Kobe and Yokohama F. Marinos are the two with a 100 per cent record following 1-0 and 4-0 victories over Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Sydney FC respectively.

Highlights – Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sydney FC

Over in the West, defending champions Al Hilal saw off Shabab Al Ahli 2-1 and are joined at the top of Group B by Pakhtakor, who also notched a second consecutive win by beating Shahr Khodro 3-0.

There was no shortage of standout individuals over the past three days with seven players netting braces to inspire their respective sides to victory, although several also caught the eye for their displays in the defensive end of the pitch.

Here, FOX Sports Asia picks “The Top 8” from the Match Day 2 action of ACL 2020.

1) IGOR SERGEEV (PAKHTAKOR)

After Dragan Ceran’s heroics a week ago, it was Igor Sergeev’s turn to shine for Pakhtakor on Monday as his second-half brace helped break down some stern resistance from Shahr Khodro.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring with a clinical finish from Jaloliddin Masharipov’s clever cutback, before popping up in the right place and the right time a minute before the hour mark to double his and his side’s tally.

2) BAFETIMBI GOMIS (AL HILAL)

There have been several imports coming into Asian football with glittering resumes that have flattered to deceive, but Bafetimbi Gomis has certainly made quite an impact since moving to Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal.

The former Lyon, Swansea and Marseille striker – last season’s top scorer and Most Valuable Player in the ACL – has continued his rich vein of form in 2020 and his double against Shabab Al Ahli included a stunning left-footed volley into the roof of the net.

3) KIM JU-SUNG (FC SEOUL)

Having sat out last week due to a postponement of their game against Beijing Guoan, FC Seoul got up and running on Tuesday as they beat Melbourne Victory 1-0.

Ex-Arsenal man Park Chu-young may have netted the only goal of the game but Seoul’s standout player was arguably Kim Ju-sung, who never refused an opportunity to bomb forward and got an assist on one such foray but was also solid at the back as the left-sided member of his team’s three-man defence.

4) APIRAK WORAWONG (CHIANGRAI UNITED)

For the second week in a row, tournament debutants Chiangrai United were valiant in defeat as they lost 1-0 to Beijing Guoan and, once again, goalkeeper Apirak Worawong proved nearly unbeatable.

Highlights – Chiangrai United vs Beijing Guoan

The 24-year-old, who must surely be on the verge of a first senior call-up for Thailand, thwarted Beijing on several occasions with a series of fine saves, just as he did a week before in Melbourne, and was his team’s best player along with captain Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul.

5) BAGHDAD BOUNEDJAH (AL SADD)

By his lofty standards, Baghdad Bounedjah had a relatively quiet ACL campaign in 2019 as he netted just three times throughout the campaign, but the new season has already begun on a far more positive note.

Against Sepahan on Tuesday, the Algeria international did not trouble the scorers but nonetheless produced a dominant display, causing the opposition defenders all sorts of problems while laying on goals for Akram Afif and Hassan Al-Haydos in what turned out to be a comfortable 3-0 win.

6) MEHDI TORABI (PERSEPOLIS)

Ali Alipour’s brace was crucial in Persepolis securing a 2-2 draw against Sharjah in Group C and was also a legitimate contender but, in terms of an all-round contribution, Mehdi Torabi certainly caught the eye.

Torabi, who also caught the eye in Iran’s run to the semi-finals of AFC Asian Cup 2019, was never afraid to take on his man and cut in from the left before carving apart the Sharjah defence with his incisive passing, and it fittingly was him who laid on both of Alipour’s goals.

7) TERUHITO NAKAGAWA (YOKOHAMA F. MARINOS)

Teruhito Nakagawa was named the J1 League Player of the Year in 2019 after playing a pivotal role in Yokohama F. Marinos’ dramatic title success and, based on the opening two rounds of ACL 2020, it also looks as though he will be a star at continental level.

After Ado Onaiwu had fired Marinos ahead against Sydney, Nakagawa doubled their tally with a sublime instinctive lob after catching sight of goal and then added another just two minutes later to effectively put the result beyond doubt by the 33rd minute.

8) GOTOKU SAKAI (VISSEL KOBE)

For all the hype that surrounded Vissel Kobe’s high-profile signings of Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Lukas Podolski, one transfer that perhaps did not receive enough recognition was their capture of Gotoku Sakai, who arrived with 170 Bundesliga appearances to his name from his time with Stuttgart and Hamburg.

The experienced and versatile defender, who also featured at two FIFA World Cups, has fitted in seamlessly at Vissel and produced an all-action display on Wednesday while also providing the assist for Kyogo Furuhashi’s 90th-minute winner.