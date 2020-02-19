AFC Champions League 2020: Vissel Kobe leave it late to down Suwon Bluewings

Vissel Kobe maintained their 100 per cent start to AFC Champions League 2020 on Wednesday but were made to work for their 1-0 win over Suwon Samsung Bluewings at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

Having cruised to a 5-1 win over Johor Darul Ta’zim last week, where the likes of Andres Iniesta, Keijiro Ogawa and Kyogo Furuhashi were in sensational form, Vissel headed into Tuesday’s trip to South Korea looking to maintain their fine start.

Highlights – Suwon Samsung Bluewings vs Vissel Kobe

However, in what expectedly proved to be a far sterner test, the J1 League outfit struggled to find the breakthrough despite dominating possession.

Interestingly enough, Suwon created their fair share of chances yet, with neither side able to break the deadlock for much of the contest, it initially looked like a draw was on the cards.

But, in the final minute, Gotoku Sakai bombed forward down the left and hung a looping ball into the area, where Furuhashi – having made an intelligent late run into the box that was failed to be picked up by the opposition defence- was on hand to stab home from close range and keep his side top of Group G.

SUWON SAMSUNG BLUEWINGS: No Dong-geon, Doneil Henry, Min Sang-gi, Yang Sang-min, Myeong Jun-jae, Ko Seung-beom, Choi Sung-keun (Terry Antonis 75’), Hong Chul, Kim Min-woo (Han Eui-kwon 83’), Yeom Ki-hun, Adam Taggart (Suleiman Krpic 65’).

VISSEL KOBE: Hiroki Iikura, Daigo Nishi, Leo Osaki, Thomas Vermaelen (Hirofumi Watanabe 46’), Gotoku Sakai, Takuya Yasui (Yuta Goke 90+2’), Hotaru Yamaguchi, Keijiro Ogawa (Junya Tanaka 72’), Andres Iniesta, Kyogo Furuhashi, Douglas.