AFC Champions League 2020: Yokohama F. Marinos run riot against Sydney FC

Yokohama F. Marinos made it two wins from two in AFC Champions League 2020 after beating Sydney FC 4-0 in Group H on Wednesday evening.

Marinos got off to a perfect start at the Nissan Stadium in the 12th minute when, Ado Onaiwu pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the area and instinctively fired away a left-footed effort that took a wicked deflection before looping over a hapless Andrew Redmayne.

Highlights – Yokohama F. Marinos vs Sydney FC

A minute after the half-hour mark, Teruhito Nakagawa doubled their lead when he latched onto Thiago Martins’ through-pass and sent a delicate chip into the back of the net.

Just two minutes later, Nakagawa – last year’s J1 League Player of the Year – was on target once again, as he was picked out by an incisive ball from Theerathon Bunmathan and expertly brought the ball under control before finding the bottom corner with a clinical finish.

And, six minutes into the second half, the hosts went on to complete the rout when Keita Endo’s clever backheel released Marcos Junior, who unselfishly clipped a ball across the face of goal to leave Onaiwu with a simple finish for a brace of his own.

YOKOHAMA F. MARINOS: Yuji Kajikawa, Ken Matsubara, Thiago Martins, Makito Ito, Theerathon Bunmathan, Takuya Kida (Takuya Wada 66’), Takahiro Ogihara, Marcos Junior (Yuki Otsu 66’), Teruhito Nakagawa (Kota Mizunuma 75’), Keita Endo, Ado Onaiwu.

SYDNEY FC: Andrew Redmayne, Rhyan Grant (Harry Van Der Saag 79’), Ryan McGowan, Alex Wilkinson, Joel King, Alexander Baumjohann, Paulo Retre (Marco Tillo 73’), Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres, Kosta Barbarouses (Trent Buhagiar 68’), Adam le Fondre.