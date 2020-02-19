Al Sadd captain Hassan Al-Haydos out for three months after match-winning display in ACL 2020

Al Sadd SC captain Hassan Al-Haydos has been sidelined for three months due to an injury sustained during a match-winning display in the AFC Champions League 2020 on Tuesday.

Soon after their 3-0 win over IR Iran’s Sepahan SC at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions had announced on social media that Al-Haydos could be “ruled out for up to three months due to a foot injury.”

Highlights – Al-Sadd vs Sepahan

This means that the 29-year-old attacker could miss the remainder of the ACL 2020 group stage campaign for Xavi Hernandez’s Al Sadd as well as Qatar national team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties in March.

Qatar are set to face India away on March 26 before hosting Bangladesh on March 31 in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round. They lead Group E of the qualifiers with 13 points from five matches — one ahead of second-placed Oman.

Al-Haydos had scored twice for Al Sadd in their 3-0 defeat of the Iranian side ensuring a first win for the Qatari club in the AFC Champions League this season.

Hassan Al-Haydos is ruled out for up to three months, due to a foot injury#AlSadd pic.twitter.com/EcFeJe5wdT — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) February 18, 2020

Akram Afif had scored the opener for Al Sadd at the start of second half before Al-Haydos turned in a cross from Baghdad Bounedjah in the 72nd minute. The skipper then sealed the 3-0 win with his second six minutes later.