AFC Champions League 2020: Saudi’s Al Taawoun stun Al Duhail 2-0; Sharjah & Persepolis share points

Saudi Professional League side Al Taawoun FC produced a surprise 2-0 win over Qatar Stars League giants Al Duhail SC on Tuesday to register their second win from as many matches in the AFC Champions League 2020.

Both Al Taawon and Al Duhail had recorded wins in their ACL 2020 opening matches last week with the Saudis edging Sharjah FC 1-0 in an away fixture and the Qataris blanking Iranian giants Persepolis FC 2-0 in Doha.

It was Al Taawoun, making only their second appearance in Asia’s premier club football competition, who took the lead in the 34th minute at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah.

Abdulmajeed Al-Swat’s shot from distance was blocked by Al Duhail goalkeeper Amine Lecomte, but only as far as Mohammad Al-Sahlawi who lifted the ball over the keeper into the goal on the rebound.

Al Duhail had the chance to equalise six minute later when Edmilson Junior was played through on goal, only for his effort to be denied by onrushing goalkeeper Cassio Albuquerque dos Anjos.

Al-Sahlawi then made it 2-0 for Al Taawooun in the 55th minute as Al Taawoun collected six points from two matches of ACL 2020.

Meanwhile, Sharjah FC and Persepolis played out a 2-2 draw in the other Group C tie at the Sharjah Stadium earlier in the day.

Ali Alipour had given the visiting Iranian side a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute which was cancelled out by Mohammed Khalfan in the 25th minute.

However, Persepolis once again launched themselves into the lead through Alipour two minutes later only for Ryan Mendes to score in the first-half injury time as the two sides shared the spoils.