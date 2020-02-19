ACL 2020: Al Nassr fight back to defeat Al Ain FC 2-1; Al Sadd thrash Sepahan 3-0 for first win

Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC produced a second-half comeback to overcome UAE Pro-League outfit Al Ain FC 2-1 in Group D of AFC Champions League 2020 on Tuesday.

Al Ain, who had suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Sepahan SC in their opener last week, took the lead in the 18th minute when Togolese forward Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba battled Al Nassr defender Naif Almas on the right flank and crossed the ball into the middle for 19-year-old Omar Yaisien to score.

However, Al Nassr came back to level the score at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain 12 minutes into the second half when former Watford winger Nordin Amrabat’s set piece was turned in at the near post by Chelsea academy graduate Mukhtar Ali for his first Al Nassr goal.

Abderrazak Hamdallah then gave Al Nassr the win in dramatic fashion with 10 minutes left on the clock and Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa was the culprit venturing well out of his box to shield the ball from the Al Nassr attacker expecting it to roll out of play near the left corner flag.

However, the ball came to a halt on the byline and Hamdallah stole possession with the UAE international custodian on the floor and rolled the ball into an open goal from a tight angle to give the Saudi Professional League outfit their first three-pointer of ACL 2020.

Former champions Al Ain are now winless in their last 10 ACL matches and have lost eight of them.

Meanwhile, Qatar Stars League giants Al Sadd SC, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Al Nassr last week, also found their first win of the tournament by defeating IR Iran’s Sepahan 3-0 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

The game remained goalless in the first half despite the dominance of Xavi Hernandez’s side, but the Qataris opened the scoring soon after restart against the Persian Gulf Pro League side when Akram Afif scored off a Baghdad Bounedjah assist in the 51st minute.

Bounedjah once again supplied the cross for Al Sadd’s second which was turned in by captain Hassan Al-Haydos in the 72nd minute and the Qatar international went onto add his second of the game six minutes later to seal the 3-0 win for the home side.