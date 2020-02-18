Chiangrai United brave again but fall to second ACL defeat against Beijing Guoan

For the second game running, AFC Champions League new boys Chiangrai United gave an excellent account of themselves but with nothing to show for their efforts as they lost 1-0 to Beijing Guoan on Tuesday.

Making their maiden appearance in Asian football’s premier club competition this year, Chiangrai suffered defeat in their tournament debut last week when they were beaten 1-0 by Melbourne Victory although they were hardly outplayed by their more-seasoned opponents.

Highlights – Chiangrai United vs Beijing Guoan

On Tuesday, the Singha Stadium hosted an ACL match for the first time ever as the Beetles welcomed Beijing, who were in action for the first time this campaign after sitting out last week’s action due to a postponement of their tie against Perth Glory as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 virus.

Showing plenty of spirit from the opening whistle, Chiangrai came close to breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute when Phitiwat Sukjitthamakul’s speculative 35-yard effort was parried away by Hou Sen, who then recovered brilliantly to deny Chaiyawat Buran from converting on the follow-up.

Just five minutes later, however, the visitors broke the deadlock when the dangerous Jonathan Viera advanced on the edge of the box before poking an incisive pass through to Wang Ziming, who coolly dispatched his shot past the onrushing Apirak Worawong.

Apirak had been one of Chiangrai’s best performers last time out and was again enhancing his credentials with an indomitable display between the posts.

Beijing looked destined to double their lead in the 74th minute when Renato Augusto was slipped through by another clever ball from Viera, only for Apirak to stand tall and prevent him from scoring in a one-on-one situation.

With five minutes remaining, Chiangrai then had one final effort to force the draw and earn their first-ever point in the competition.

But, having been left on acres of space outside the area, Phitiwat’s left-footed strike was expertly pushed by Hou with his fingertips onto the outside of the post and wide, salvaging victory for Bejing and condemning the Thai League 1 champions to a second defeat even if they were hardly outperformed.

CHIANGRAI UNITED: Apirak Worawong, Chotipat Poomkeaw (Piyaphon Phanichakul 51’), Sarawut Inpaen, Brinner, Shinnaphat Leeaoh, Suriya Singmui, Sivakorn Tiatrakul, Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Lee Yong-rae (Sanukran Thinjom 73’), Bill, Chaiyawat Buran (Mailson 58’).

BEIJING GUOAN: Hou Sen, Jiang Tao, Yang Fan, Yu Dabao, Li Lei, Li Ke (Zhang Xizhe 77’), Piao Cheng (Chi Zhongguo 35’), Renato Augusto, Jonathan Viera, Cedric Bakambu, Wang Ziming (Ba Dun 87’).