FC Seoul up and running in ACL 2020 after defeating Melbourne Victory

FC Seoul got their AFC Champions League 2020 campaign up and running on Tuesday as they claimed a 1-0 Group E win over Melbourne Victory at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Although the tournament got underway last week, Seoul were not in action as their tie with Beijing Guoan was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 health situation.

On the other hand, Victory entered the contest on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chiangrai United and would have been optimistic in their chances of making it two in a row against their South Korean opponents.

But it was Seoul who broke the deadlock after eight minutes after excellent work by Kim Ju-sung, who saw space to exploit down the left and burst forward on the overlap before playing a low cross into the area.

Although his delivery was missed by Park Dong-jin, it fell kindly to Park Chu-young – who expertly swept a shot into the bottom corner on his left foot.

Victory did have a decent attempt to pull level six minutes before halftime although Andrew Nabbout was unable to get the better of Yu Sang-hun but, by and large, the hosts were in control of proceedings.

They did have several chances to add to their tally in the second half but Lawrence Thomas was in good form to thwart Park Chu-young, Han Chan-hee and Ikromjon Alibaev, although they ultimately did enough to be good value for the three points.

FC SEOUL: Yu Sang-hun, Hwang Hyun-soo, Kim Nam-chun, Kim Ju-sung, Osmar, Ko Kwang-min, Ju Se-jong (Han Chan-hee 63’), Ikromjon Alibaev (Han Seung-gyu 90’), Kim Han-gil, Park Dong-jin (Adriano 71’), Park Chu-young.



MELBOURNE VICTORY: Lawrence Thomas, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, James Donachie (Kenny Athiu 83’), Benjamin Carrigan, Brandon Lauton, Migjen Basha, Jay Barnett (Anthony Lesiotis 30’), Adama Traore, Elvis Kamsoba (Marco Rojas 61’), Andrew Nabbout, Ola Toivonen.