Perth Glory downed by FC Tokyo on AFC Champions League debut

Perth Glory’s continental debut ended in defeat on Tuesday as a late strike by Leandro saw FC Tokyo claim a 1-0 win in Group F of AFC Champions League 2020.

Appearing in the premier club competition of Asian football for the first time in history, Glory gave a decent account of themselves at the Ajinomoto Stadium although it was the hosts who largely enjoyed the better of proceedings.

Highlights – FC Tokyo vs Perth Glory

Following a goalless first half, Tokyo continued to struggle to break down their stubborn opponents and the visitors did have a couple of occasions of their own where they threatened to potentially cause an upset.

But, just when a draw looked on the cards, a moment of brilliance from Leandro won the tie for Tokyo as he started a move down the left and received a return pass from Shuto Abe just outside the area, before curling away a speculative effort that took a slight deflection off Nicholas N’Agostino before finding its way into the top corner.

Perth will next be in continental action on March 4 when they visit Ulsan Hyundai, but Tokyo will only resume their ACL 2020 campaign in April as they tie with Shanghai Shenhua has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus.

FC TOKYO: Akihiro Hayashi, Sei Muroya, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Masato Morishige, Ryoya Ogawa, Kento Hashimoto, Yojiro Takahagi, Shuto Abe (Kyosuke Tagawa 90+2’), Diego Oliveira (Joan Oumari 89’), Leandro, Adailton (Kazuya Konno 59’).

PERTH GLORY: Liam Reddy, Gregory Wuthrich, Tomislav Mrcela, Alex Grant, Ivan Franjic (Gabriel Popovic 89’), Kristian Popovic (Jake Brimmer 75’), Neil Kilkenny, Kim Soo-beom, Joel Chianese (Nicholas D’Agostino 73’), Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli.