AFC Champions League 2020: 5 talking points as Chiangrai United suffer 1-0 defeat to Beijing Guoan

Beijing Guoan FC registered a narrow 1-0 win over Thai League 1 reigning champions Chiangrai United in an AFC Champions League 2020 tie at the Singha Stadium in Chiang Rai, Thailand on Tuesday.

This was Chiangrai’s second straight defeat in the group stages of ACL 2020 — after losing by the same margin to Melbourne Victory in their opener last week — while the Chinese Super League side got their continental campaign off to a winning start.

Here, we take a look at the five major talking points from the Group E fixture…

1) Two teams looking to prove themselves!

Highlights – Chiangrai United vs Beijing Guoan

Chiangrai United have not had a good start to their 2020 season with them losing their continental opener as well as dropping points in their domestic opener against Samut Prakan City FC as they look to defend their Thai League title. After suffering a narrow defeat to A-League outfit Victory in Melbourne, Chiangrai were looking to for their first goal and first point in the AFC Champions League as they took on Beijing Guoan. The Chinese Super League side, meanwhile, had their own objectives and visited Thailand looking for a positive start as they look to go beyond the Round of 16 of AFC Champions League in their ninth attempt.

2) The all-important goal

Beijing scored the only goal of the game punishing the hosts on the break in the 23rd minute. Spanish attacker Jonathan Viera sent a superb pass onto the path of Wang Ziming who finished past Chiangrai goalkeeper Apirak Woravong to score the winning goal. Bruno Genesio’s side had lost their last two ACL ties without even scoring a goal and Ziming’s strike meant that the Chinese outfit had the upper hand over the Thai League side who had just one shot on target in the opening weekend of ACL 2020 — the joint-lowest in this regard along with Sharjah FC.

3) So close, yet so far for the Beetles!

Despite falling behind to that Ziming goal early in the first half, the Thai League 1 club were not willing to be pushed over and tried their best to find a way back into the game. Sarawut Inpan missed with a header in the 37th minute while Lee Yong-rae had also tested Beijing goalkeeper Hou Sen with a shot from distance. With the Chiangrai defence managing to deny further damages at the other end, the home side’s hopes of nicking a point from the visitors grew. And in the 85th minute, it was exactly what they almost did! Chiangrai skipper Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul tired his luck with a shot from outside the box, but Hou Sen managed to get the slightest of touches to the shot as it went out brushing the outside of the upright.

4) Beijing maintain impressive record

Beijing went into the game having won three of their four games against Thai oppositions in the AFC Champions League group stages scoring an average of three goals per game. They defeated Buriram United 2-0 and 3-1 in ACL 2019 while their only defeat to a club from Thailand came in the 2008 edition when they lost 5-3 to Krung Thai Bank at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok after having defeated them 4-2 in China in their home tie. The Chinese Super League side also had overcome Chonburi FC and Bangkok Glass FC in the preliminary stages of the 2014 and 2015 editions respectively. And with the narrow win over the Beetles on Tuesday, they now continue that good run at least until the two sides meet again for the return fixture in May.

5) What next for the Thai League 1 champions?

After two matchdays into their maiden AFC Champions League campaign, Chiangrai sit bottom of the table yet to collect any point. However, the three other sides in the group — FC Seoul, Beijing Guoan and Melbourne Victory — are all level on three points and the Thai outfit still have time in their hands to put on a good show in Group E. They will now travel to Korea Republic where they will take on FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on March 3 in their third outing of ACL 2020 group stage before going into a one-month break from continental action. Chiangrai will now turn their attentions to domestic football where they face Suphanburi FC on Saturday. Meanwhile, with CSL suspended due to coronavirus outbreak, Beijing’s next engagement will only fall on April 3 against Guangzhou R&F — a few days before they return to ACL 2020 action against Victory.