Gomis brace helps Al Hilal down Shabab Al Ahli 2-1; Pakhtakor also record second win in ACL 2020

Bafetimbi Gomis scored twice as defending champions Al Hilal Saudi FC came back from behind to defeat Shabab Al Ahli Club 2-1 in their second AFC Champions League 2020 tie at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

2019 ACL champions Al Hilal had blanked Shahr Khodro FC 2-0 in their continental opener last week while UAE Pro-League outfit Al Ahli had suffered a 2-1 defeat to Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor Tashkent in their ACL 2020 opener.

Full-back Yousif Jaber gave the home side a 1-0 lead with a header the 24th minute, but Gomis found the equaliser for the Saudi Professional League side in the 36th minute by heading in a Sebastian Giovinco cross at the other end.

Al Hilal pushed hard for the winner and French striker was once again the source of the goal as he ensured three points for his club in the 72nd minute — this time by turning in an Andre Carrillo cross on the volley.

Meanwhile, Pakhtakor Tashkent recorded their second win of AFC Champions League 2020 after a commanding 3-0 victory over Persian Gulf Pro League side Shahr Khodro FC at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent earlier in the day.

After a goalless first half, Jaloliddin Masharipov did all the hard work to create Pakhtakor’s opener in the 56th minute as he evaded two Shahr Khodro defenders to get to the byline and crossed it in for Igor Sergeev to score from the middle of the box.

Masharipov once again was the architect behind the Uzbek side’s second goal less than three minutes later when he played a delightful pass through the opposition defence to find Dostonbek Khamdamov who picked out Sergeev for an easy finish into the open goal.

Their goal that sealed the 3-0 result in the Group B fixture came three minutes before full time as Sherzod Azamov headed in a free kick and who else but Masharipov to deliver the set piece at the near post.