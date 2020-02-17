AFC Champions League 2020: Chiangrai United vs Beijing Guoan FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Chiangrai United will take on Beijing Guoan FC in their second outing in the group stages of AFC Champions League 2020 at the Singha Stadium in Chiang Rai, Thailand on Tuesday.

Thai League 1 side Chiangrai United are making their maiden appearance in the group stages of the AFC Champions League this year and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to A-League outfit Melbourne Victory in their ACL 2020 opener in Melbourne last week.

Meanwhile, Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan had finished as the runners-up in China’s top division last season to book a group stage berth and will play their maiden ACL 2020 tie after their home fixture on Matchday 1 was postponed due to the coronavirus scare.

Thai League champions Chiangrai United and Beijing Guoan FC are in Group E of the AFC Champions League 2020 along with South Korean side FC Seoul and Australia’s Melbourne Victory.

When to watch?

The AFC Champions League 2020 match between Chiangrai United and Beijing Guoan FC will take place on February 18, 2020 and kicks off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Singha Stadium in Chiang Rai, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Tune in to FOX SPORTS to watch the AFC Champions League 2020 match between Melbourne Victory and Chiangrai United.

The fans from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the AFC Champions League 2020.

(Photos credit: AFC, Chiangrai United)