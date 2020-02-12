Yokohama F. Marinos mark ACL return with upset win over Jeonbuk

Yokohama F. Marinos have kicked off their first AFC Champions League campaign in six years with an impressive 2-1 win over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Wednesday.

In a keenly-contested encounter at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium, it was the visitors – who last appeared in the continent’s premier club competition in 2014 – who broke the deadlock courtesy of a Keita Endo strike in the 32nd minute.

Five minutes later, the J1 League champions doubled their tally in fortuitous circumstances when Jeonbuk defender Kim Jin-su put the ball into the back of his own net.

Jeonbuk were handed a lifeline with ten minutes remaining when substitute Cho Kyu-seong came off the bench and found the back of the net to pull one back for the hosts.

But they were ultimately unable to find the equaliser in the remainder of the contest as Marinos held on for the three points to get their continental campaign off to a perfect start.