AFC Champions League 2020: Johor Darul Ta’zim annihilated by Vissel Kobe

Johor Darul Ta’zim’s AFC Champions League 2020 campaign got off to a disastrous start on Wednesday after they were beaten 5-1 by debutants Vissel Kobe.

Vissel got off to a dream start when Keijiro Ogawa opened the scoring in the 13th minute, although the situation initially looked positive for the visitors when they equalised three minutes before the half-hour mark through a Safawi Rasid penalty after Thomas Vermaelen was penalised for handball inside the area.

But, just a minute later, Kyogo Furuhashi restored Vissel’s lead after being set up by Daigo Nishi and Ogawa then struck again in the 58th minute to make it 3-1.

Although JDT were still in with a chance, the contest was effectively ended five minutes after the hour mark when Douglas added a fourth for the hosts before the rout was completed with 18 minutes remaining when Ogawa completed his hat-trick to cap off a fine evening’s work for his side.