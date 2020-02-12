Mandzukic scores on AFC Champions League debut as Al Duhail overcome Persepolis 2-0

Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic was on target on his AFC Champions League debut as Al Duhail SC defeated Iranian giants Persepolis FC 2-0 at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

The Qatar Stars League outfit had snapped up the former Croatia international from Italian Serie A giants Juventus in December 2019 after the 33-year-old FIFA World Cup finalist was deemed surplus to requirements at Turin by Italian tactician Maurizio Sarri.

Al Duhail started their ACL 2020 opener on the front foot and were rewarded with the opening goal as early as the fifth minute. A Mandzukic header across the goal looked be on its way out, but Almoez Ali did brilliantly to keep the ball in play before crossing it back to Mandzukic to head home at the far post.

The Presepolis backline was in shambles once again in the 13th minute and this time, it was Edmilson Junior who was to benefit as he doubled Al Duhail’s advantage over the 2018 AFC Champions League finalists from IR Iran.

The visiting Persepolis side enjoyed the larger share of possession and opportunities for the remainder of the game, but the home side held strong to deny them an opening and sealed the 2-0 result.

Meanwhile, Saudi Professional League outfit Al Taawoun FC recorded a 1-0 away win against UAE Pro-League side Sharjah FC at the Sharjah Stadium in the other Group C fixture.

FT: Sharjah FC (🇦🇪) 0 – 1 Al Taawon FC (🇸🇦) Al Taawon take home their 1st 3⃣ points the campaign courtesy of Faisal Darwish’s lone goal from a set piece.#ACL2020 #SHJvTAW pic.twitter.com/HHzJ1kGwfw — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) February 11, 2020

Faisel Darwish scored the only goal of the game finding the back of the net with a delightful free kick in the 34th minute.

Sharjah almost stole a point in the 81st minute when Majid Ibrahim Surour’s venomous shot took a deflection off defender Fahd Al Hamad and headed towards the goal, but Al Taawoun’s Brazilian goalkeeper Cassio produced a brilliant save to ensure a winning start for his side.