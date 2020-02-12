AFC Champions League 2020: Sepahan thrash Al Ain FC 4-0; Al Sadd and Al Nassr share points

Former champions Al Ain FC suffered a 4-0 beating at the hands of Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Sepahan SC in their AFC Champions League 2020 opener at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, UAE on Tuesday.

Mohammad Mohebi gave the visiting Sepahan side a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute and Al Ain still harboured the hope of a comeback at their home turf beginning the second half with only a one-goal deficit.

But, their hopes were dashed straight from restart Sepahan’s Brazilian attacker Kiros Stanlley Soares Ferraz scored in the 46th minute taking advantage of a loose defensive header before Soroush Rafiei added a third six minutes later.

Centre-back Mohammad Tayyebi hit the final nail of the Emirait side’s coffin as he headed in from a short corner kick in the 78th minute.

Meanwhile, in the other Group D fixture of the day, heavyweights Al Nassr FC of Saudi Arabia and Al Sadd SC of Qatar played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

FT: Al Nassr (🇸🇦) 2 – 2 Al Sadd FC (🇶🇦) An exciting game between these two powerhouses ends up in a tie in a hard fought battle in Riyadh. #ACL2020 #NSRvSDD pic.twitter.com/Ias1JJ9S4K — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) February 11, 2020

Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah had give hosts Al Nassr an early lead in the seventh minute, but Algeria international Baghdad Bounedjah cancelled out the opener for Al Sadd just two minutes later.

The second half also saw an early goal as Hassan Al-Haydos launched the Qatar Stars League side to a 2-1 lead in the 48th minute, but Al Sadd head coach Xavi Hernandez had to settle for a point from their ACL 2020 opener after Abdulrahman Al-Obaid’s screamer for the Saudis in the 53rd minute.